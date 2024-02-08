Prenatal testing for genetic disorders and birth defects involves testing a pregnant woman or fetus before birth (prenatally) to determine whether the fetus has certain abnormalities, including certain hereditary or spontaneous genetic disorders. Noninvasive screening tests (such as ultrasonography or blood tests) are often done first, and if the results are abnormal, a pregnant woman can decide whether to have invasive testing. Invasive tests, such as chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, and percutaneous umbilical blood sampling, use a sample of the fetus's deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and are more accurate. However, they may involve a low risk of losing the pregnancy or harm to the fetus.

Ultrasonography is often part of routine prenatal care. For other noninvasive or invasive tests for fetal genetic abnormalities or birth defects, prospective parents should discuss the accuracy of the test and any risks with their health care professional. Noninvasive tests, such as ultrasonography, usually do not have direct risks, but if the result is falsely positive (test is abnormal but the baby does not have an abnormality), it may lead a parent to do invasive testing, which has some risk.

Parents should weigh the risks against the benefits of doing a test and of knowing if their baby has an abnormality. For example, they should think about whether not knowing the results of testing would cause anxiety. They should think about how they would use the information if they did find out their baby has an abnormality. They should consider whether they would pursue an abortion. If they would not, they should consider whether they still want to know of an abnormality before birth (for example, to prepare psychologically) or whether knowing would only cause distress. For some parents, the risks outweigh the benefits of knowing whether their baby has a chromosomal abnormality, so they choose not to be tested.

Invasive Tests for Prenatal Diagnosis Several procedures can be used to directly test fetal genetic material for genetic and chromosomal abnormalities. These tests are invasive (that is, they require insertion of an instrument into the body) and have a slight risk of miscarriage or harm to the fetus. Amniocentesis One of the most common procedures for detecting abnormalities before birth is amniocentesis. It is often offered to women over age 35 because they have a higher risk of having a fetus with chromosomal abnormalities than younger women. However, many doctors offer this test to all pregnant women, and any pregnant woman can request it, even if her risk is not higher than normal. In this procedure, a sample of the fluid that surrounds the fetus (amniotic fluid) is removed and analyzed. Amniocentesis is usually done at 15 weeks of pregnancy or later. The fluid contains cells that have been shed by the fetus. These cells are grown in a laboratory so that the chromosomes in them can be analyzed. Amniocentesis enables doctors to measure the level of alpha-fetoprotein (a protein produced by the fetus) in the amniotic fluid. This measurement more reliably indicates whether the fetus has a brain or spinal cord defect than does measurement of this level in the woman’s blood. Detecting Abnormalities Before Birth Before the procedure, ultrasonography is done to evaluate the heart of the fetus, to confirm the length of the pregnancy, to locate the placenta and amniotic fluid, and to determine how many fetuses are present. A doctor inserts a needle through the abdominal wall into the amniotic fluid. Sometimes a local anesthetic is first used to numb the site. During the procedure, ultrasonography is done so that the fetus can be monitored and the needle can be guided into place. Fluid is withdrawn, and the needle is removed. Occasionally, the amniotic fluid contains blood from the fetus. Such blood may increase the alpha-fetoprotein level, making the results hard to interpret. If women have Rh-negative blood, they are given Rho(D) immune globulin after the procedure to prevent them from producing antibodies to Rh factor. When a woman with Rh-negative blood has a fetus with Rh-positive blood (called Rh incompatibility), she may produce these antibodies if the fetus's blood comes into contact with her blood, as it may during amniocentesis. These antibodies can cause problems in a fetus with Rh-positive blood. The injection is not needed if the father also has Rh-negative blood because in such cases, the fetus always has Rh-negative blood. Amniocentesis rarely causes any problems for the woman or the fetus. The following may occur: Soreness: Some women feel slightly sore for an hour or two afterward.

Spotting of blood or leakage of amniotic fluid from the vagina: About 1 to 2% of the women have these problems, but the problems do not last long and usually stop without treatment.

Miscarriage: The chance of miscarriage due to amniocentesis is about 1 in 500 to 1,000.

Needle injuries to the fetus: These injuries are very rare. Amniocentesis can usually be done when a woman is pregnant with twins or even more fetuses. Chorionic Villus Sampling In chorionic villus sampling, a doctor removes a small sample of the chorionic villi, which are tiny projections that make up part of the placenta. This procedure is used to diagnose some disorders in the fetus, usually between 10 and 12 weeks of pregnancy. Unlike amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling does not enable doctors to obtain a sample of amniotic fluid. Consequently, doctors cannot measure the alpha-fetoprotein level in amniotic fluid to check for brain and spinal cord defects (neural tube defects). Doctors may suggest that amniocentesis or blood tests to measure alpha-fetoprotein be done later in the pregnancy to check for these defects. The main advantage of chorionic villus sampling is that its results are available much earlier in the pregnancy than those of amniocentesis. Thus, if no abnormality is detected, the couple’s anxiety can be relieved earlier. If an abnormality is detected earlier and if the couple decides to terminate the pregnancy, simpler, safer methods can be used. Also, early detection of an abnormality may give the couple more time to prepare for the birth of a child with special medical needs. Before chorionic villus sampling, ultrasonography is done to determine whether the fetus is alive, to confirm the length of the pregnancy, to check for obvious abnormalities, and to locate the placenta. A sample of the chorionic villi can be removed through the cervix (transcervically) or the abdominal wall (transabdominally). Through the cervix: The woman lies on her back with her hips and knees bent, usually supported by heel or knee stirrups, as for a pelvic examination. The doctor inserts a thin, flexible tube (catheter) through the vagina and cervix into the placenta. For most women, the procedure feels very similar to a Papanicolaou (Pap) test, but a few women find it more uncomfortable. This method cannot be used in women who have an active genital infection (such as genital herpes or gonorrhea).

Through the abdominal wall: The doctor anesthetizes an area of skin over the abdomen and inserts a needle through the abdominal wall into the placenta. Most women do not find this procedure painful. But for some women, the area over the abdomen feels slightly sore for an hour or two afterward. For both procedures, doctors use ultrasonography to guide them as they insert the catheter or needle and suction out the tissue sample with a syringe. The sample is then sent for analysis. Many women have light spotting for a day or two after either of these procedures. After chorionic villus sampling, women who have Rh-negative blood and who do not have antibodies to Rh factor are given an injection of Rho(D) immune globulin to prevent them from producing antibodies to Rh factor. When a woman with Rh-negative blood has a fetus with Rh-positive blood (called Rh incompatibility), she may produce these antibodies if the fetus's blood comes into contact with her blood, as it may during chorionic villus sampling. These antibodies can cause problems in the fetus. The injection is not needed if the father also has Rh-negative blood because in such cases, the fetus always has Rh-negative blood. The risks of chorionic villus sampling are comparable to those of amniocentesis. The most common risk is that of miscarriage, which occurs in about 1 in 500 procedures. Rarely, the genetic diagnosis is unclear after chorionic villus sampling, and amniocentesis may be necessary. In general, the accuracy of the two procedures is comparable. Chorionic Villus Sampling video Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Sampling In percutaneous (through the skin) umbilical blood sampling, the doctor first anesthetizes an area of skin over the abdomen. Guided by ultrasonography, the doctor then inserts a needle through the abdominal wall and uterus into the umbilical cord. A sample of the fetus’s blood is withdrawn and analyzed, and the needle is removed. Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling is an invasive procedure. It may cause miscarriage in about 1 in 100 procedures. In the past, percutaneous umbilical blood sampling was used when rapid chromosome analysis was needed, particularly toward the end of pregnancy when ultrasonography detected abnormalities in the fetus. However, this procedure is now rarely used for this purpose. Instead, doctors analyze the genes in amniotic fluid cells (obtained during amniocentesis), or they analyze part of the placenta (obtained during chorionic villus sampling). These tests are less dangerous and provide results more quickly. Currently, percutaneous umbilical blood sampling is occasionally done when doctors suspect that a fetus has anemia. If the fetus has severe anemia, blood can be transfused to the fetus through the needle while it is still inserted in the umbilical cord. Preimplantation Genetic Testing If pregnancy is to be achieved using in vitro (test tube) fertilization, doctors can sometimes diagnose genetic disorders in the embryo before it is transferred to the woman’s uterus. Preimplantation genetic testing requires technical expertise and is expensive. These tests are used mainly for prospective parents with a high risk of having a baby with certain genetic disorders (such as cystic fibrosis) or chromosomal abnormalities. However, newer techniques may reduce costs and make the tests more widely available.