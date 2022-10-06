Sleep apnea is a serious disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops long enough to disrupt sleep and often temporarily decrease the amount of oxygen and increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood.
People with sleep apnea often are very sleepy during the day, snore loudly, and have episodes of gasping or choking, pauses in breathing, and sudden awakenings with a snort.
Sleep apnea increases the risk of certain medical disorders and premature death.
Although the diagnosis of sleep apnea is in part based on a doctor's evaluation of symptoms, doctors usually use polysomnography to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity.
Continuous positive airway pressure, oral appliances fitted by dentists, and sometimes surgery can be used to treat sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea is a very common problem. Over 1 billion people are affected worldwide. There are different types of sleep apnea with different causes and risk factors.
Types of Sleep Apnea
There are two types of sleep apnea:
Obstructive sleep apnea
Central sleep apnea
Some people have a combination of obstructive and central sleep apnea.
Obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea, the most common type of sleep apnea, is caused by repeated closure of the throat or upper airway during sleep. The upper airway includes the passageway from mouth and nostrils to throat and down to voice box, and these structures may change position as a person breathes.
This type of apnea affects the health and well being of about 8 to 16% of adults. Obstructive sleep apnea is more common in people with obesity.
Doctors diagnose obstructive sleep apnea when the following occur:
Breathing is interrupted during sleep
There are 5 or more breathing interruptions per hour
Each interruption lasts for more than 10 seconds
Many risk factors increase the likelihood of obstructive sleep apnea. Obesity, perhaps in combination with aging and other factors, leads to narrowing of the upper airway. Excessive use of alcohol and use of sedatives worsen obstructive sleep apnea. Having a narrow throat, thick neck, and round head—features that tend to run in families—increases the risk of sleep apnea. Low levels of thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism), having gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or angina at night, or excessive and abnormal growth due to excessive production of growth hormone (acromegaly) can contribute to obstructive sleep apnea. Sometimes a stroke can cause obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea tends to run in families, so there may be a genetic risk.
Obstructive sleep apnea in children
In children, enlarged tonsils or adenoids, some dental conditions (such as a large overbite), obesity, and some birth defects (such as an abnormally small lower jaw) can cause obstructive sleep apnea. Seasonal allergies that cause significant nasal congestion can worsen sleep apnea.
Most affected children snore. Other sleep symptoms may include restless sleep and sweating at night. Some children wet the bed. Daytime symptoms may include mouth breathing, morning headache, and problems concentrating. Learning and some behavior problems (such as hyperactivity) are often common symptoms of severe obstructive sleep apnea in children. Children may also have growth delays. Excessive daytime sleepiness is less common in children than among adults with obstructive sleep apnea.
Central sleep apnea
Central sleep apnea is rare, compared to obstructive sleep apnea. It is caused by a problem with the control of breathing in the part of the brain called the brain stem. Normally, the brain stem is very sensitive to changes in the blood level of carbon dioxide (a by-product of the body's normal chemical reactions). When carbon dioxide levels are high, the brain stem signals the respiratory muscles to breathe deeper and faster to remove carbon dioxide through exhalation, and vice versa. In central sleep apnea, the brain stem does not respond appropriately to changes in the carbon dioxide level. As a consequence, during sleep, people who have central sleep apnea may have pauses in their breathing or may breathe less deeply and more slowly than normal.
There are many reasons why the brain stem may not send out appropriate breathing signals. For example, a stroke, brain infection (encephalitis), or birth defect of the brain may affect the brain stem. Opioids used for pain relief and a number of other drugs can cause central sleep apnea. Being at high altitude can also cause central sleep apnea. Central sleep apnea can occur in people with heart failure. A brain tumor is a very rare cause. Unlike obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea is not caused by obesity.
In one form of central sleep apnea, called Ondine curse, which usually occurs in newborns, people may breathe inadequately or not at all except when they are fully awake. Ondine curse can be fatal.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Symptoms during sleep are usually first noticed by a sleep partner, roommate, or housemate. In all types of sleep apnea, breathing may become abnormally slow and shallow, or breathing may suddenly stop (sometimes for up to 1 minute), then resume.
In all types of sleep apnea, the disturbances in sleep can result in daytime sleepiness, fatigue, irritability, headaches in the mornings, slowness of thought, and difficulty concentrating. People who have excessive sleepiness are at increased risk of injury when operating motor vehicles or heavy machinery or doing other activities during which it is dangerous to be sleepy. They may have difficulties at work and sexual dysfunction. Because oxygen levels in the blood may decrease significantly, atrial fibrillation may develop, and blood pressure may increase.
Obstructive sleep apnea
In obstructive sleep apnea, the most common symptom is snoring, but most people who snore do not have sleep apnea. In obstructive sleep apnea, snoring tends to be disruptive, with episodes of gasping or choking, pauses in breathing, and sudden awakenings with a snort. The person may awaken choking and frightened.
In the morning, people are often not aware that have awoken many times during the night. Some people wake with a sore throat or a dry mouth. When obstructive sleep apnea is severe, repeated bouts of sleep-related snorts and loud snores occur at night, and sleepiness or involuntary naps occur during the day.
People may have difficulty staying asleep.
In people who live alone, daytime sleepiness may be the most noticeable symptom. Eventually, sleepiness interferes with daytime work and reduces the quality of life. For example, the person may fall asleep while watching television, while attending a meeting, or in more extreme sleepiness even while stopped at a red light when driving. Memory may be impaired, sex drive may be reduced, and interpersonal relationships suffer because the person is unable to participate actively in relationships due to sleepiness and irritability.
In people with sleep apnea who live with others, their noisy, restless sleep may adversely affect their relationships with bed partners, roommates, and/or housemates.
In obstructive sleep apnea, the risk of stroke, heart attack, atrial fibrillation (an abnormal, irregular heart rhythm), and high blood pressure is increased. If middle-aged men have episodes of obstructive sleep apnea more frequently than about 30 per hour, the risk of premature death is increased.
Central sleep apnea
In central sleep apnea, snoring is not as prominent. The tempo of breathing is irregular and interrupted by pauses.
Cheyne-Stokes respiration (periodic breathing) is one type of central apnea. In Cheyne-Stokes respiration, breathing gradually becomes more rapid, gradually slows down, stops for a short period, then starts again. Then the cycle repeats. Each cycle lasts 30 seconds to 2 minutes.
Obesity-hypoventilation syndrome
People with extreme obesity can have obesity-hypoventilation syndrome (termed the Pickwickian syndrome) alone or in combination with obstructive sleep apnea. In obesity-hypoventilation syndrome, excess body fat interferes with the movement of the chest, and excess body fat below the diaphragm compresses the lungs, which combine to cause shallow, less effective breathing. Excess body fat around the throat compresses the upper airway, reducing air flow. The control of breathing may be disordered, causing central sleep apnea.
Diagnosis of Sleep Apnea
Doctor's evaluation
Polysomnography
Sleep apnea is suspected on the basis of the person's symptoms. Sometimes doctors use questionnaires to help screen for symptoms, such as excessive daytime sleepiness, which may be due to obstructive sleep apnea. The diagnosis is usually confirmed and severity is best determined by monitoring the person's breathing during sleep. The first step is usually monitoring at home with portable equipment that the person wears for several nights. This equipment can monitor breathing, heart rate, airflow through the nose, and oxygen levels. A more thorough test can be done using a polysomnography, during which the person sleeps overnight in a sleep laboratory. This evaluation can help doctors distinguish between obstructive and central sleep apnea.
In polysomnography:
Electroencephalography (EEG) is used to monitor the person's brain waves to detect changes in levels of sleep and eye movements.
Oximetry, in which an electrode is placed on a fingertip or an earlobe, is used to measure the level of oxygen in the blood.
Airflow is measured with devices placed in front of the nostrils and mouth.
Motion and pattern of breathing are measured with a monitor placed around the chest.
The sleep tests determine the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI). The AHI represents the average number of episodes of nonbreathing (apnea) and decreased breathing (hypopnea) occurring per hour of sleep time. The more events that occur, the more severe the sleep apnea and the greater the likelihood of adverse effects. Doctors use the AHI plus the person's symptoms to diagnose sleep apnea.
Sometimes additional testing is needed to help doctors determine the cause. People with sleep apnea may be tested for complications, such as high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation. If doctors suspect central sleep apnea, testing may rarely be needed to determine the cause.
Treatment of Sleep Apnea
Control of risk factors
Continuous positive airway pressure or mouth guards or other devices fitted by a dentist
Possibly airway surgery or electrical stimulation of the upper airway
Treatment is directed at both risk factors and sleep apnea itself.
People should be warned of the risks of driving, operating heavy machinery, or engaging in other activities during which falling asleep would be hazardous. People who are undergoing surgery should inform their anesthesiologist that they have sleep apnea, because anesthesia can sometimes cause additional airway narrowing.
Support groups can provide information and help people with sleep apnea and their family members cope with the condition.
Obstructive sleep apnea
If people are prescribed treatment and they follow that treatment, the prognosis is usually excellent. Life span is not affected, and most serious complications can be prevented. Blood pressure usually drops a few points.
Losing weight, quitting smoking, and not using alcohol excessively can help. Nasal infections and allergies should be treated. Hypothyroidism and acromegaly should be treated. Weight loss is helpful but can be very difficult, particularly for people who are sleepy and fatigued. Thus, weight-loss (bariatric) surgery is often recommended for people who are very overweight (have severe obesity). In such people, bariatric surgery reduces sleep apnea and reverses symptoms in about 85% of people.
Heavy snorers and people who often choke in their sleep should not consume alcohol or take sleep aids, sedating antihistamines, or other medications that cause drowsiness. Sleeping on the side or elevating the head of the bed can help reduce snoring. Special devices strapped on the back help prevent people from sleeping on their back. The various other devices and sprays marketed to reduce snoring may help simple snoring, but they have not been shown to relieve obstructive sleep apnea. There are several surgical procedures marketed for snoring as well, but there is little proof of how well they work and how long they are effective.
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the main treatment for people with obstructive sleep apnea, particularly those who have excessive daytime sleepiness. With CPAP, people breathe through a face or nose mask connected to a device that provides a slightly higher pressure in the airway. This increased pressure props the throat open as the person breathes in. CPAP can be given with or without humidifying the delivered air. Close follow-up by a health care practitioner is needed during the first 2 weeks of use to ensure proper mask fit and provide appropriate encouragement as the person learns to sleep with the mask. If a person has a deviated nasal septum, doctors may recommend surgery to repair the deviated septum (septoplasty) because repair may make CPAP treatment more successful.
However, many people find CPAP hard to tolerate and so they stop using it or use it only sometimes. If doctors and technicians help people find a device that fits them properly and encourage them, people are more likely to have long-term success with CPAP.
Removable oral appliances, fitted by dentists, can help relieve obstructive sleep apnea (and snoring) in people with mild to moderate sleep apnea. These appliances, which are worn only while sleeping, help keep the airway open. Most appliances consist of two pieces of plastic molded to the shape of the upper and lower teeth. The two pieces link together and are designed to pull the lower jaw forward so the tongue cannot move backward to block the throat.
Because snoring is common and troubles some and because CPAP use can be difficult, some alternative devices that have not been thoroughly studied are marketed and sold directly to consumers. Prior to starting any treatment plan, people should discuss their treatment options with a health care provider.
Upper airway stimulation is a procedure in which an implanted electrical device is used to stimulate one of the cranial nerves that controls the tongue (the hypoglossal nerve). Stimulating this nerve activates muscles that push the tongue forward and help keep the airway open. This therapy can be successful in some people with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who are unable to tolerate CPAP therapy.
Surgery of the head or neck as a treatment for sleep apnea is useful if there are enlarged tonsils or an obvious blockage of the upper airway by another structure. In children, surgery to remove the tonsils and adenoids is the most common treatment (called adenoidectomy). This type of surgery usually relieves sleep apnea, particularly if the tonsils or adenoids are enlarged. Surgery is sometimes used in people without obvious blockage if no other treatments have worked.
Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty is a surgical procedure that opens the upper airway by removing some tissue from the upper airways (for example, from the palate, uvula, tonsils, and adenoids). It is most often helpful in people who have mild sleep apnea. However, this procedure has been largely replaced by less aggressive approaches that, for example, attempt to stabilize the walls of the pharynx (the cavity behind the nose and mouth). Other surgical procedures are sometimes used, but they have not been studied as thoroughly for predictability and durability.
Tracheostomy (making a permanent opening in the windpipe to insert a breathing tube) is the most effective treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. However, tracheostomy is done only as a last resort for people with the worst disease who have not responded to other treatments.
Central sleep apnea
In people with central sleep apnea, the underlying disorder is treated if possible. For example, medications may be given to reduce the severity of heart failure. People also are advised to avoid or reduce alcohol and any drugs that worsen the sleep apnea. Oxygen delivered by nasal prongs (not under pressure) may reduce episodes of apnea in people whose levels of blood oxygen become low while sleeping.
Some people with central sleep apnea may benefit from low levels of CPAP. People with central apnea of the Cheyne-Stokes type have fewer episodes of apnea and better heart function with this treatment but do not survive longer.
Some people benefit from a procedure to implant a device that stimulates the nerves controlling the diaphragm (a diaphragmatic/phrenic nerve stimulator) to help the person breathe.
