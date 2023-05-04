Ear Disorders Caused by Drugs

People should take the lowest effective dosage of medications that can damage the ear, and the dosage should be closely monitored (for example, by measuring medication levels in the bloodstream when possible). If possible before beginning treatment with an ototoxic medication, people should have their hearing measured and then monitored during treatment because symptoms are late warning signs that the medication has caused damage.

To prevent harming the fetus, pregnant women should avoid taking ototoxic antibiotics.

Older people and people with preexisting hearing loss should not be treated with ototoxic medications if other effective medications are available.