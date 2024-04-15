The influenza vaccine is recommended for

All people 6 months of age and older

(See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age and CDC: Recommendations for Ages 19 Years or Older.)

Influenza vaccine is usually given as an injection of inactivated virus into the muscle. It is also available as a nasal spray, which contains live but weakened (attenuated) virus.

Influenza epidemics usually begin in late December or midwinter. Therefore, the best time to get the vaccine is in September through November. A vaccine against avian influenza (bird flu) has been developed in case that virus becomes able to spread from person to person.

An influenza vaccine that has a higher dose of inactivated virus is recommended for people 65 years old and over. It is given as an injection.

The main reason for not giving either influenza vaccine to someone is

A serious, life-threatening allergic reaction (such as an anaphylactic reaction) to any component of the vaccine (except for eggs) or to a previous dose of any influenza vaccine

Certain other conditions may affect whether and when people are vaccinated (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?). For example, the nasal spray vaccine, which contains weakened live virus, is not given to the following:

Children under age 2 years or people age 50 years and older

People with a weakened immune system, such as those with HIV infection

Pregnant women

People who do not have a spleen or their spleen does not work well



People in close contact with or caring for a person with a severely weakened immune system (unless contact is avoided for 7 days after being given the vaccine)

People who have a cochlear implant or a spinal fluid leak

People who have taken antiviral medicine for influenza in the last 2 days

Children 2 to 4 years old if they have asthma or have had wheezing or asthma episodes in the past 12 months

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves.

The influenza vaccine may contain small amounts of egg because many of the formulations are made from viruses grown in eggs. According to the CDC, people with a history of egg allergy should receive the influenza vaccine, regardless of the severity of any previous reaction to egg. Any influenza vaccine that is recommended based on the person’s age and health status can be used. People should receive all vaccines, including the influenza vaccine, from healthcare professionals who have access to the proper equipment needed to recognize and treat a serious allergic reaction.