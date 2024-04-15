The influenza virus vaccine helps protect against influenza. Two types of influenza virus, type A and type B, regularly cause seasonal epidemics of influenza in the United States. There are many different strains within each type. The strains of virus that cause influenza outbreaks change each year. Thus, a new vaccine is needed each year. Each year's vaccine is directed against the 3 or 4 strains that scientists predict will be most common in the coming year.
Influenza can be mild, causing fever, aches, and fatigue, but it can be serious. Influenza can cause severe pneumonia, worsening of chronic heart and lung disorders, organ failure, and death. The number of deaths caused by influenza varies greatly from year to year, with about 20,000 to 50,000 deaths annually in the United States (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's [CDC] impact of influenza in past years). Occasionally, severe outbreaks, called pandemics, cause even more deaths, especially among young people. In 1918, influenza killed millions of people worldwide.
Administration of Influenza Vaccine
The influenza vaccine is recommended for
All people 6 months of age and older
Influenza vaccine is usually given as an injection of inactivated virus into the muscle. It is also available as a nasal spray, which contains live but weakened (attenuated) virus.
Influenza epidemics usually begin in late December or midwinter. Therefore, the best time to get the vaccine is in September through November. A vaccine against avian influenza (bird flu) has been developed in case that virus becomes able to spread from person to person.
An influenza vaccine that has a higher dose of inactivated virus is recommended for people 65 years old and over. It is given as an injection.
The main reason for not giving either influenza vaccine to someone is
A serious, life-threatening allergic reaction (such as an anaphylactic reaction) to any component of the vaccine (except for eggs) or to a previous dose of any influenza vaccine
Certain other conditions may affect whether and when people are vaccinated (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?). For example, the nasal spray vaccine, which contains weakened live virus, is not given to the following:
Children under age 2 years or people age 50 years and older
People with a weakened immune system, such as those with HIV infection
Pregnant women
People who do not have a spleen or their spleen does not work well
People in close contact with or caring for a person with a severely weakened immune system (unless contact is avoided for 7 days after being given the vaccine)
People who have a cochlear implant or a spinal fluid leak
People who have taken antiviral medicine for influenza in the last 2 days
Children 2 to 4 years old if they have asthma or have had wheezing or asthma episodes in the past 12 months
If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves.
The influenza vaccine may contain small amounts of egg because many of the formulations are made from viruses grown in eggs. According to the CDC, people with a history of egg allergy should receive the influenza vaccine, regardless of the severity of any previous reaction to egg. Any influenza vaccine that is recommended based on the person’s age and health status can be used. People should receive all vaccines, including the influenza vaccine, from healthcare professionals who have access to the proper equipment needed to recognize and treat a serious allergic reaction.
Side Effects of Influenza Vaccine
Occasionally, the injection site becomes sore. Fever and muscle aches occur occasionally.
Whether the influenza vaccine increases the risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, a progressive nerve disorder, is unclear. However, if this rare syndrome develops within 6 months after influenza vaccination, people should talk to their doctor about whether future vaccinations are advisable.
The live-virus nasal spray vaccine sometimes causes a runny nose, sore throat, and mild wheezing.
