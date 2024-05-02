Constipation in Adults

The most common causes of constipation include the following (see also table Some Causes and Features of Constipation):

Changes in diet (such as decreased fluid intake, low-fiber diet, and/or constipating foods)

Medications that slow the bowels

Disordered defecation

Constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Laxative overuse

Dietary causes are very common. Dehydration causes constipation because the body tries to conserve water in the blood by removing additional water from the stool. Stool that contains less water is harder to pass. Fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other fiber-containing foods are the natural laxatives of the digestive tract. People who do not eat enough of these foods can become constipated. Lack of fiber (the indigestible part of food) in the diet can lead to constipation because fiber helps hold water in the stool and increases its bulk, making it easier to pass.

The most common medications that can slow the bowels include opioids, iron salts, and medications with anticholinergic effects (such as many antihistamines and tricyclic antidepressants—see sidebar Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?

Disordered defecation (dyschezia) refers to a problem with the bowels generating enough force to propel stool from the rectum and/or difficulty relaxing the muscle fibers around the rectum and the external anal sphincter during defecation. People with dyschezia sense the need to have a bowel movement but cannot. Even stool that is not hard may be difficult to pass. People with IBS may have IBS-disordered defecation.

People with IBS may have loose stools, disordered defecation, or constipation. If IBS is usually accompanied by constipation, it is called constipation-predominant IBS.

People who frequently use laxatives and/or enemas often lose the ability to move their bowels without such aids. A vicious circle can result with constipation leading to more laxative use and thus more constipation.

Less common causes of constipation include specific medical disorders (see table Some Causes and Features of Constipation), such as intestinal obstruction, and certain metabolic disorders and neurologic disorders. Constipation also can occur during any major illness that requires prolonged bed rest (because physical activity helps the intestines move stool along), with decreased food intake, with use of medications that can cause constipation, and after a head or spinal cord injury.

Constipation is sometimes caused by obstruction of the large intestine. Obstruction can be caused by a cancer, especially in the last portion of the large intestine, that blocks the movement of stool. People who previously had abdominal surgery may develop obstruction, usually of the small intestine, because bands of fibrous tissues (adhesions) can form around the intestines and impede the flow of stool.

Disorders and diseases that often cause constipation include an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia), and Parkinson disease. People with diabetes often develop nerve damage (neuropathy). If the neuropathy affects nerves to the digestive tract, the intestines may slow down, resulting in constipation. Spinal cord injury can also interfere with the nerves to the intestines and cause constipation.

In many cases, however, the cause of constipation is unknown.