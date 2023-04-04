Stones in the Urinary Tract

Symptoms

Computed tomography (CT)

Doctors usually suspect stones in people with renal colic. Sometimes doctors suspect stones in people with tenderness over the back and groin or pain in the genital area without an obvious cause. Finding blood in the urine supports the diagnosis, but not all stones cause blood in the urine. Occasionally, the symptoms and physical examination findings are so distinctive that no additional tests are needed, particularly in people who have had urinary tract stones before. However, most people are in so much pain and have symptoms and findings that make other causes for the pain seem likely enough that testing is necessary to exclude these other causes. Doctors need to differentiate stones from other possible causes of severe abdominal pain, including

Helical (also called spiral) CT done without the use of radiopaque contrast material is usually the best diagnostic procedure. CT can locate a stone and also indicate the degree to which the stone is blocking the urinary tract. CT can also detect many other disorders that can cause pain similar to the pain caused by stones. The main disadvantage of CT is that it exposes people to radiation. Still, this risk seems prudent when possible causes include another serious disorder that would be diagnosed by CT, such as an aortic aneurysm or appendicitis. Newer CT devices and methods that limit exposure to radiation are now commonly used.

Ultrasonography is an alternative to CT and does not expose people to radiation. However, ultrasonography, compared with CT, more often misses small stones (especially when located in the ureter), the exact location of urinary tract blockage, and other serious disorders that could be causing the symptoms.

Did You Know...

X-rays of the abdomen expose people to much less radiation than does CT, but x-rays are much less accurate in diagnosing stones and can show only calcium stones. When doctors suspect the person has a calcium stone, x-rays are an alternative to confirm the presence of a stone or to see how far a stone has traveled down the ureter.

Excretory urography (previously called intravenous urography or intravenous pyelography) is a series of x-rays taken after intravenous injection of a radiopaque contrast agent. This test can detect stones and accurately determine the degree to which they are blocking the urinary tract, but it is time-consuming and involves the risks of exposure to the contrast agent (for example, an allergic reaction or worsening of kidney failure). Doctors rarely use excretory urography to diagnose stones if CT or ultrasonography is available.

Urinalysis is usually done. It may show blood or pus in the urine whether or not symptoms are present.