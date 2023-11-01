Chest Imaging

Nuclear lung scanning can be useful in detecting blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary emboli) but has largely been replaced by CT angiography to diagnose this disorder. However, nuclear lung scanning may be done when CT angiography is not possible because a person has kidney disease, which can be worsened by the contrast agents, or allergies to the contrast agents used in CT. Nuclear lung scanning also may be used during the preoperative evaluation of people having part of their lung removed to treat lung cancer or severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to see how well the rest of the lungs are functioning.

A nuclear lung ventilation/perfusion scan is noninvasive and fairly accurate but takes longer than CT angiography. A ventilation/perfusion scan is actually two scans, one that measures breathing (ventilation) and one that measures blood flow (perfusion). The tests are usually done together but can also be done separately.

For a lung perfusion scan, a tiny amount of radioactive substance is injected into a vein and travels through the pulmonary arteries to the lungs, where it outlines the blood supply of the lung.

In a lung ventilation scan, the person inhales a harmless gas containing a trace amount of radioactive material, which is distributed throughout the small air sacs of the lungs (alveoli). The areas where carbon dioxide is being released and oxygen is taken up can then be seen on a scanner.

By comparing the ventilation scan to the pattern of blood supply shown on the perfusion scan, doctors can usually determine whether a person has pulmonary emboli.