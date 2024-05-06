VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
carbapenems, cephalosporins, and penicillins.
Aztreonam is commonly used to treat people who are allergic to some beta-lactam antibiotics and is used in combination with other antibiotics to treat certain antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, aztreonam works by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.
Table
Aztreonam
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Comments
Infections caused by gram-negative bacteria
Injection site discomfort and swelling
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or a combination
Rash
Must be given by injection
