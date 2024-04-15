Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is given as an injection under the skin.

As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, 2 doses are given: at age 12 to 15 months and typically at age 4 to 6 years.

All adults who were born in or after 1957 should be given one dose of the vaccine unless they have documentation of vaccination with one or more doses of MMR or unless laboratory tests show they are immune.

Birth before 1957 is generally considered sufficient evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella, except for health care workers. Health care workers are vaccinated or have laboratory tests done to check for evidence of immunity.

Rubella infection during pregnancy can have severe consequences for the fetus such as miscarriage or severe birth defects. Therefore, all women who could become pregnant, regardless of their birth year, should be tested for immunity to rubella. If women have no evidence of immunity, those who are not pregnant should be vaccinated, and pregnant women should be vaccinated promptly after the pregnancy is completed.

Adults who are likely to be exposed to these infections should get a second dose of the vaccine. These people include those who

Were born in 1957 or later who work in health care and who are not already immune to measles, mumps, and rubella

Go to college or other educational institutions after high school

Travel internationally

Have HIV infection (unless their immune system is severely weakened) and are not already immune to measles, mumps, and rubella

A second dose of the MMR vaccine should also be given to people who live in the same house as a person with a severely weakened immune system.

Certain other conditions may affect whether and when people are vaccinated (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves.

(See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age and CDC: Recommendations for Ages 19 Years or Older.)