Overview of Malabsorption

Digestion of food can be affected by

Disorders that prevent adequate mixing of food with digestive enzymes and stomach acid

Insufficient production of digestive enzymes

Decreased production of bile

Too much stomach acid

Too little stomach acid (atrophic gastritis)

The wrong kinds of bacteria growing in the small intestine

Inadequate mixing may occur in a person who has had part of the stomach surgically removed.

In some disorders, the body produces inadequate amounts or types of digestive enzymes, which are necessary for the breakdown of food. For example, a common cause of malabsorption is insufficient production of digestive enzymes by the pancreas, which occurs with some pancreatic diseases, or by the small intestine, which occurs in .

Decreased production of bile, too much or too little acid in the stomach, or too many of the wrong kinds of bacteria growing in the small intestine (see Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) may also interfere with digestion.