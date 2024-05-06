Penicillins are a subclass of antibiotics called beta-lactam antibiotics (antibiotics that have a chemical structure called a beta-lactam ring). Carbapenems, cephalosporins, and monobactams are also beta-lactam antibiotics.
Penicillins are used to treat infections caused by gram-positive bacteria (such as streptococcal infections) and some gram-negative bacteria (such as meningococcal infections).
Penicillins include the following:
Carbenicillin
Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, penicillins work by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.
Some bacteria produce enzymes that can inactivate beta-lactam antibiotics. For infections caused by these bacteria, penicillins are given with a medication that can inhibit these enzymes, such as clavulanate or sulbactam. Common combinations include the following:
Ampicillin/sulbactam
Amoxicillin/clavulanate
Piperacillin/tazobactam
Some penicillins can be given by mouth (for example, amoxicillin and penicillin V) or by injection (for example, piperacillin/tazobactam). Others (such as ampicillin) can be given either way.
Food does not interfere with the absorption of amoxicillin, but penicillin G should be taken 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. Amoxicillin tends to be used more often than ampicillin (when taken by mouth) because amoxicillin is absorbed into the bloodstream better, has fewer gastrointestinal side effects, and can be given less frequently.
Penicillins
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Cloxacillin
Flucloxacillin
Wide range of infections, including streptococcal infections, enterococcal infections, syphilis, and Lyme disease
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea*
Allergic reactions, such as rash and hives, with serious anaphylactic reactions
Kidney damage (interstitial nephritis)
* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Penicillins During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Penicillins are among the safest antibiotics to use during pregnancy. However, they are used only when the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Use of penicillins during breastfeeding is generally considered acceptable. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)