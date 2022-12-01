Застосування ін'єкційних наркотиків

Some drug users crush tablets of prescription drugs, dissolve them, and inject the solution IV, thus injecting themselves with an array of filler agents commonly present in tablets, including cellulose, talc, and cornstarch. Filler agents can become trapped by the pulmonary capillary bed and result in chronic inflammation and foreign body granulomatosis. Filler agents can also damage the endothelium of heart valves, thus increasing the risk of endocarditis.

Street drugs such as heroin and cocaine are often “cut” with various adulterants (eg, amphetamines, clenbuterol, dextromethorphan, fentanyl, ketamine, levamisole, lidocaine, lysergic acid diethylamide [LSD], pseudoephedrine, quinine, scopolamine, xylazine). Adulterants may be added to enhance mind-altering properties or to substitute for pure drug; their presence can make diagnostic and therapeutic decisions difficult and may increase risk of severe toxicity.