Diane M. Birnbaumer, MD

Medical School: George Washington University School of Medicine
Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco
Residency: Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
American Board of Internal Medicine
American Board of Emergency Medicine
Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
Outstanding Speaker of the Year Award, American College of Emergency Physicians
Outstanding Contribution to Education Award, American College of Emergency Physicians
Has given over 2,000 lectures internationally, nationally, locally, and virtually
Weiner SG, Vicken Y, Totten GA, Jacquet KD, Birnbaumer DM, et al: Effective teaching and feedback skills for international emergency medicine "train the trainers" programs. J Emerg Med 45(5);718-725, 2013.
Birnbaumer DM: Teaching procedures: improving "see one, do one, teach one.” Can J Emerg Med 13(6):390-394, 2011.
Borhart J, Birnbaumer DM: Emergency department management of sexually transmitted infections. Emerg Med Clin North Am 29(3);587-603, 2011.