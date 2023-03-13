Rika O’Malley, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Osaka Medical College, Osaka, Japan
- Postgraduate Training: Japanese National Physician Trainee Postgraduate Medical Training Program, The United States Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan
- Residency: Emergency Medicine/Critical Care, Osaka Prefectural Senri Critical Care Medical Center, Osaka, Japan
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
Сертифікати
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Contributing author, AAEM Board Review Course Question and Answer Book, Bottoni T (ed), American Academy of Emergency Medicine, 2018
- O’Malley GF, Giraldo P, Deitch K, Aguilera EA, Cedar S, Lares C, O’Malley RN, et al: A novel emergency department-based community notification method for clinical research without consent. Acad Emerg Med 24(6):721-731, 2017.
- O’Malley RN, O’Malley GF, Heard KJ, et al: Accessing the Poison Control Center in the 21st century. How do patients find and contact their Poison Control Center? J. Medical Toxicology and Forensic Medicine. 1(2), 2015.
- O’Malley GF, Randolph F, Pham O, O’Malley RN: Retained stingray barb and the importance of imaging. Wilderness Environ Med 26(3):375-379, 2015.
- O’Malley GF, Mizrahi F, Giraldo P, O’Malley RN, et al: Protein-derived acetaminophen-cysteine (APAP-CYS) can be detected after repeated supratherapeutic ingestion of APAP in the absence of hepatotoxicity. J Med Toxicol 11(3):317-320, 2015.
- O’Malley GF, O’Malley RN, McMahon H: Nutrient Deficiencies and Lead Poisoning. Hark L, Deen D, Morrison G (ed.) Medical Nutrition and Disease: A Case-Based Approach, 5th Ed. Wiley-Blackwell, 2014.
- Morley D, Yamane K, O’Malley RN, et al: Rewarming for accidental hypothermia in an urban medical center using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Am J Case Resp 14:6-9, 2013.
- Perkin RM et al (ed), Rowden A, O’Malley, RN: The PICU Book: A Primer for Medical Students, Residents and Acute Care Practitioners Acetaminophen Chapter, Toxic Alcohol Chapter; Toxicology Section. World Scientific Pub Co Inc, 2011.
Глави посібника та коментарі