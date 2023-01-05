Astragalus, a perennial plant that is native to China, Mongolia, and Korea, has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. It is commonly combined with other herbs and used for many conditions.
Astragalus is said to be useful for many conditions, including upper respiratory infections, allergic rhinitis (hay fever), asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, and chronic kidney disease.
It is also said to strengthen the immune system and prevent physiologic and psychologic stress.
Astragalus is used topically to improve blood flow and speeding wound healing.
There are no high-quality studies in people demonstrating that astragalus is effective for treating any health condition (see NIH: Astragalus).
A systematic review of astragalus for treating chronic kidney disease included 22 studies that involved 1323 participants, of whom 241 were on dialysis. Overall, study quality was low. This analysis found that astragalus, as an adjunctive treatment to conventional therapies, offers some promising effects in reducing proteinuria and increasing hemoglobin and serum albumin. However, because of the suboptimal study quality, definitive conclusions could not be made based on available evidence (1).
Adverse effects from astragalus are uncommon, but rash, itching, nasal symptoms, or stomach discomfort may occur.
Astragalus might make the immune system more active, which can worsen the symptoms of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.
Astragalus should not be used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. Animal studies suggest that astragalus can be toxic to the mother and fetus.
Astragalus may interact with medications that suppress the immune system. Astragalus may increase immune system activity and thereby may decrease the effectiveness of medications that suppress the immune system, such as those used after organ transplant or to treat cancer.
Astragalus may decrease excretion of lithium, which may result in increased lithium blood levels and thus possible serious adverse effects.
