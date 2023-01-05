There is no scientific evidence to suggest that saw palmetto reverses BPH. A double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled randomized trial of 369 men found that increasing doses of a saw palmetto fruit extract did not reduce lower urinary tract symptoms more than placebo (1). In addition, a 2012 Cochrane review of 32 randomized, controlled trials, determined that saw palmetto, at double and triple doses, did not improve urinary flow measures or prostate size in men with lower urinary tract symptoms consistent with BPH (2). However, a 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis of 27 studies (5800 subjects) of a specific hexanic extract of saw palmetto found decreased nocturia and improved urine flow (3).

A 2020 meta-analysis of four studies in 1080 males reported that saw palmetto had comparable efficacy to tamsulosin in men with BPH. There were no statistically significant differences in International Prostate Symptom Scores (IPSSs), maximum flow rate, postvoid residual volume, or quality of life (4). However, a 2021 network meta-analysis of 22 randomized controlled trials (8564 subjects) comparing saw palmetto to placebo and various alpha-blockers reported lack of meaningful improvement in lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and peak urine flow (5). A different 2021 meta-analysis of 27 trials (4853 subjects) reported lack of benefit for saw palmetto in treating LUTS attributable to BPH (6). Thus, there are numerous studies evaluating saw palmetto for BPH or LUTS, with varying results. Canadian Urological Association Guidelines do not endorse phytotherapies (including saw palmetto) for BPH treatment (7).

A small, randomized, controlled trial reported that saw palmetto used for 2 months prior to transurethral resection of the prostate resulted in shortened surgery duration and a more favorable postoperative course (8).

Claims that saw palmetto increases sperm production, breast size, or sexual vigor are unsupported.