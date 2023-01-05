Ginkgo is thought to be a vasoactive agent. Although patients with intermittent claudication may be able to walk longer than placebo-treated patients, this benefit is quite minor according to a 2013 Cochrane review. This review looked at 14 trials with a total of 739 participants, of which 11 trials (477 participants) compared Ginkgo biloba to placebo (1).

Early studies indicated that ginkgo temporarily stabilized mental and social function in people with mild-to-moderate dementia. However, recent large clinical trials showed that ginkgo supplementation (EGb 761) did not delay the development and progression of dementia and Alzheimer disease in older people (2-4). A 2017 overview of 12 systematic reviews (59 randomized controlled trials) of ginkgo with low to moderate evidence reported that, when used at daily doses higher than 200 mg and for ≥ 5 months to treat dementia, cognitive performance, activities of daily living, and clinical global impression improved (5). Further studies are warranted with regard to the clinical use of this supplement for dementia.

A 2013 Cochrane review (6) of 2 studies suggested a potential role for ginkgo in slowing the progression of age-related macular degeneration. A standard ginkgo extract compared to placebo was used in both studies, in which 119 people took the supplement for 6 months. Future large-scale trials for longer periods of time are warranted before claims are supported.

Earlier evidence suggested ginkgo may relieve tinnitus, but a Cochrane review of 4 studies (1543 subjects) shows that it is not helpful when tinnitus is the primary ailment (7). A systematic review and meta-analysis of ginkgo for acute mountain sickness prevention found a benefit trend, but data were insufficient to demonstrate a significant preventive effect (8). Emerging evidence reports benefit of ginkgo in treatment of type 2 diabetes. When combined with metformin, ginkgo significantly decreased fasting glucose and hemoglobin A1C (9).