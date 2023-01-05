A 2003 Cochrane review evaluated 11 trials (total of 645 participants) to assess the effectiveness and safety of kava extract in clinical trials for treating anxiety. The meta-analysis concluded that kava extract appears to be an effective option for relieving anxiety compared to placebo (1). This study also concluded that consumption of kava supplements for 1 to 24 weeks appeared safe but suggested a need to study long-term safety. It is unclear how the supplements used in this meta-analysis was standardized. A more recent review evaluated 7 trials of kava compared to placebo for anxiety symptoms, 2 trials versus prescription antianxiety drugs, and 2 trials to evaluate additional adverse events (2). Compared to placebo, kava had a greater likelihood of response in 3 of the 7 trials and comparable response to prescribed antianxiety drugs. Adverse events did not differ between groups, including hepatotoxicity.

A 2013 randomized controlled trial compared an aqueous kava extract to placebo for generalized anxiety disorder. After 8 weeks, 26% of kava users had remission compared to 6% on placebo. In the kava group, certain genetic traits (GABA transporter polymorphisms) were associated with anxiety reduction (3). However, a 16-week 2020 randomized controlled trial (171 subjects) evaluated kava for generalized anxiety disorder (4). This study found no difference in anxiety reduction between groups, a higher percentage of anxiety remission in placebo groups at the study conclusion, and no evidence of association of genetic polymorphisms with anxiety reduction. Notably, liver enzyme elevation was more frequent in the kava group, although those subjects did not meet criteria for kava-induced liver injury. Thus, this casts doubt on the use of kava for generalized anxiety disorder.