Evidence indicates that licorice in combination with other herbs provides relief from the symptoms of functional dyspepsia and irritable bowel syndrome (3). However, clinical trials of both licorice alone and in combination are limited, and further evaluation is required. There are not enough data to determine whether licorice is effective for stomach ulcers or complications caused by hepatitis C.

A review and meta-analysis of 5 randomized controlled trials (609 subjects) reported that topical licorice prior to endotracheal intubation prevented postoperative sore throats by 56% and cough by 39% (4). In a randomized controlled trial in 70 people with aphthous ulcers, licorice plus diphenhydramine solution was compared to diphenhydramine monotherapy. The main result was a faster healing time in patients treated with licorice plus diphenhydramine solution (5).