Natural licorice, which has a very sweet taste, is extracted from the root of a shrub (Glycyrrhiza glabra) and used medicinally as a capsule, tablet, or liquid extract. Most licorice candy made in the US is flavored artificially and does not contain natural licorice. Glycyrrhizin is the active ingredient in natural licorice. For people who are particularly sensitive to the effects of glycyrrhizin, specially treated licorice products that contain a much lower amount of glycyrrhizin (about one tenth) are available. These products are called deglycyrrhizinated licorice.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Licorice Root.)
Претензії
People most often take licorice to suppress coughs, to soothe a sore throat, and to relieve stomach upset. Applied externally, it is said to soothe aphthous ulcers and skin irritation (eg, eczema) (1). Licorice has also been claimed to help treat stomach ulcers and complications caused by hepatitis C or other liver diseases (2).
Докази
Evidence indicates that licorice in combination with other herbs provides relief from the symptoms of functional dyspepsia and irritable bowel syndrome (3). However, clinical trials of both licorice alone and in combination are limited, and further evaluation is required. There are not enough data to determine whether licorice is effective for stomach ulcers or complications caused by hepatitis C.
A review and meta-analysis of 5 randomized controlled trials (609 subjects) reported that topical licorice prior to endotracheal intubation prevented postoperative sore throats by 56% and cough by 39% (4). In a randomized controlled trial in 70 people with aphthous ulcers, licorice plus diphenhydramine solution was compared to diphenhydramine monotherapy. The main result was a faster healing time in patients treated with licorice plus diphenhydramine solution (5).
Побічні ефекти
At lower dosages or normal consumption levels, few adverse reactions are evident. However, high doses of real licorice (> 1 oz per day) and glycyrrhizin cause renal sodium and water retention, possibly leading to high blood pressure, and potassium excretion, possibly causing low potassium levels (pseudoaldosteronism). Increased potassium excretion can be a particular problem for people who have heart disease and for those who take digoxin or diuretics that also increase potassium excretion. Such people and those who have high blood pressure should avoid taking licorice.
Licorice may increase the risk of premature delivery; thus, pregnant women should avoid licorice.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Licorice may
Interact with warfarin and decrease its effectiveness, increasing the risk of blood clotting
Interact with digoxin by affecting potassium levels
Decrease effectiveness of antihypertensive drugs due to an increase in salt and water retention
Decrease effects of paclitaxel and cisplatin
Increase adverse effects of corticosteroids
Increase or decrease effects of estrogens
Also, some experts believe that licorice has some activity similar to a type of antidepressant called monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors and thus may intensify adverse effects of these drugs.
(See table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of licorice root as a dietary supplement