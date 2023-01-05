Валеріанка

In a 2006 meta-analysis of 16 randomized, placebo-controlled trials of valerian, the evidence suggested that valerian might improve sleep quality and shorten the time needed to fall asleep without producing adverse effects (1). However, there are still insufficient clinical data to confirm whether valerian is effective for insomnia (2-3). A 2011 randomized controlled trial in 100 women found that compared to placebo valerian improved sleep quality in women experiencing insomnia during menopause (4). A 2020 systematic review and meta-analysis of 60 studies (6,894 subjects) evaluated subjective sleep quality in 10 studies (1,065 subjects) and anxiety in 8 studies (535 subjects). The authors reported inconsistent outcomes possibly because of variable valerian extract quality (5). The 2017 American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline suggested that clinicians not use valerian as a treatment for sleep onset or sleep maintenance in adults with insomnia (6).

Two small randomized studies also reported a decrease in menopausal hot flashes with valerian compared to placebo after 4 and 8 weeks of use (7).

There is interest in using valerian to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, and there is evidence of benefit per a pilot 8-week randomized controlled study (8). There is not enough scientific evidence to determine whether valerian works for headaches, depression, irregular heartbeat, and trembling.