Garlic (Allium sativum) bulbs are extracted and made into tablet, powder, and oil forms; the major active ingredient is allicin or S-allylcysteine, an amino acid by-product. Garlic can also be eaten raw or cooked. Because the active ingredients are volatile and destroyed by the act of crushing, the amount of active ingredient in the various forms of garlic varies greatly. Supplements are best standardized by the amount of active compound. Aged garlic extract (AGE), made from garlic allowed to age for at least 20 months, has more stable active compounds than most forms. Consuming garlic supplements in this form appears to confer the greatest health benefits and freedom from adverse effects.
Претензії
Garlic is said to have favorable effects on several cardiac risk factors, including reduction of blood pressure and serum lipid and glucose levels; garlic inhibits platelets in vitro. Garlic is also said to protect against laryngeal, gastric, colorectal, and endometrial cancer and adenomatous colorectal polyps. Garlic is also said to prevent the common cold and to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Докази
The strongest evidence available for garlic supplementation, specifically AGE, is lowering blood pressure. A 2016 meta-analysis evaluated 20 trials (970 subjects) in which study duration ranged from 2 to 24 weeks. A variety of garlic preparations included garlic powder and AGE. Mean systolic and diastolic pressure decreases were 5.1 mm Hg and 2.5 mm Hg, respectively (1). A 2020 meta-analysis of 12 randomized control trials (553 hypertensive subjects) lasting at least 2 months found a mean decrease of 8.3 mm Hg in systolic pressure and 5.5 mm Hg in diastolic pressure (2).
Results of the lipid-lowering effects of garlic supplementation have been quite inconsistent. A 2013 meta-analysis of 39 randomized controlled studies (2298 participants) found that garlic lowered total cholesterol by 17 mg/dL (0.4 mmol/L) and LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol by 9 mg/dL (0.2 mmol/L) (3).
A 2015 meta-analysis of 7 studies (513 subjects) has verified efficacy of garlic in lowering fasting glucose (4). Other studies are needed to assess impact on hemoglobin A1C.
A randomized, placebo controlled trial found that garlic can improve hepatic steatosis in patients with NAFLD, evidenced by changes in the ultrasound findings. Garlic also significantly decreased weight and liver enzymes (5).
Scientific evidence of either garlic intake or garlic supplement use shows limited or no protection against cancer. A 2016 systematic review and meta-analysis evaluating garlic intake in relation to colorectal cancer incidence did not find any protective effect (6).
Garlic consumed in high doses has general antimicrobial effects in vitro (7). In a randomized controlled trial, 146 participants were treated with an allicin-containing garlic supplement or placebo, one capsule a day, for 12 weeks. During the 12 weeks of the study, those treated with garlic had significantly fewer colds than the placebo group (24 versus 65, P < .001). The authors concluded that an allicin-containing garlic supplement can prevent attack by the common cold virus (8).
Most of these studies lack the specific details with regard to the supplement and/or concentration of active ingredients in the supplement, which may account for the variable results.
Побічні ефекти
Breath and body smell and nausea may occur; high doses may cause burning in the mouth, esophagus, and stomach.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Theoretically, garlic is contraindicated in patients who have bleeding diatheses or who take antihypertensives, antiplatelet drugs, or warfarin. Garlic can reduce serum saquinavir levels. Garlic may interact with drugs that decrease blood sugar levels, causing possible hypoglycemia. (See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
