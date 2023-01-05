Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that grows in Asia and Africa. The shrub's roots and berries are used to make an Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is the traditional medical system of India. The name is derived from Sanskrit and translated as "smell of the horse."

Претензії Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, is said to enhance muscle strength, reduce stress, and improve sleep. There has been interest in ashwagandha use for osteoarthritis due to some preliminary chondroprotective activity.

Докази There is insufficient evidence that ashwagandha reduces stress, improves sleep, or is effective for treating any disease (1). Ashwagandha in a combination supplement product demonstrated potential efficacy in relieving symptoms of osteoarthritis, but it is unclear if the benefit was due to ashwagandha or one of the other ingredients or the combination (2). Ashwagandha was evaluated in a 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in 38 young, active males doing resistance training. The study reported that the ashwagandha group had significant improvements in muscle strength, bench-press power, squats, and recovery scores (3).

Побічні ефекти Adverse effects of ashwagandha may include diarrhea, headache, sedation, or nausea. Liver problems may occur. Ashwagandha may increase testosterone levels (4). Ashwagandha should not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.