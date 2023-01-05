Bacopa (Bacopa monnieri) is a perennial herb that commonly grows in wetlands in many areas of the world. This plant is also known as Brahmi, Indian pennywort, water hyssop, and herb of grace.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)
Претензії
Bacopa is said to improve or maintain memory, learning retention, concentration, focus, and overall cognitive function and performance. Some people take bacopa to help relieve or delay symptoms of Alzheimer disease and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Докази
There are no high-quality studies demonstrating that bacopa is effective for improving memory or cognitive function or treating any disorder. However, some small studies are worth noting.
A randomized study of 60 medical students in India who were treated with either 150 mg of standardized extract of bacopa or matching placebo twice a day for 6 weeks reported a significant improvement in memory and cognitive function testing (1).
In a randomized study, 54 participants 65 years or older (mean age 73.5 years) without clinical signs of dementia were treated with bacopa 300 mg a day or placebo for 12 weeks. The patients treated with bacopa had improvement in memory tests from baseline significantly more than those treated with placebo (2).
In a randomized study, 98 healthy Australian adults over 55 years of age were treated with bacopa 300 mg a day or placebo for 12 weeks. Bacopa significantly improved verbal learning, memory acquisition, and delayed recall compared to placebo (3).
Побічні ефекти
Common adverse effects of bacopa include gastrointestinal upset, nausea, and dry mouth.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Bacopa can increase acetylcholine and, therefore, may decrease the effect of anticholinergic drugs or increase the adverse effects of cholinergic drugs that increase acetylcholine (eg, glaucoma or Alzheimer disease drugs).
Bacopa may increase thyroid hormone levels; therefore, people taking thyroid hormone drugs should not take bacopa.
Bacopa may change the blood levels of medications metabolized by the cytochrome P450 system (eg, warfarin, some calcium channel blockers, antiseizure medications).
(See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
1. Kumar N, Abichandani LG, Thawani V, Gharpure KJ, Naidu MU, Venkat Ramana G: Efficacy of standardized extract of Bacopa monnieri (Bacognize®) on cognitive functions of medical students: a six-week, randomized placebo-controlled trial. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med 4103423, 2016. doi:10.1155/2016/4103423
2. Calabrese C, Gregory WL, Leo M, Kraemer D, Bone K, Oken B: Effects of a standardized Bacopa monnieri extract on cognitive performance, anxiety, and depression in the elderly: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. J Altern Complement Med 14(6):707-713, 2008. doi:10.1089/acm.2008.0018
3. Morgan A, Stevens J: Does Bacopa monnieri improve memory performance in older persons? Results of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial. J Altern Complement Med 16(7):753-759, 2010. doi:10.1089/acm.2009.0342