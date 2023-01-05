There are no high-quality studies demonstrating that bacopa is effective for improving memory or cognitive function or treating any disorder. However, some small studies are worth noting.

A randomized study of 60 medical students in India who were treated with either 150 mg of standardized extract of bacopa or matching placebo twice a day for 6 weeks reported a significant improvement in memory and cognitive function testing (1).

In a randomized study, 54 participants 65 years or older (mean age 73.5 years) without clinical signs of dementia were treated with bacopa 300 mg a day or placebo for 12 weeks. The patients treated with bacopa had improvement in memory tests from baseline significantly more than those treated with placebo (2).

In a randomized study, 98 healthy Australian adults over 55 years of age were treated with bacopa 300 mg a day or placebo for 12 weeks. Bacopa significantly improved verbal learning, memory acquisition, and delayed recall compared to placebo (3).