The flower of chamomile is dried and drunk as a tea, consumed as a capsule, or used topically as an extract.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Chamomile.)
Претензії
Chamomile tea is said to reduce inflammation and fever, to act as a mild sedative, to provide antidepressant activity, to relieve stomach cramps and indigestion, and to promote healing of gastric ulcers. Chamomile extract applied topically in a compress is said to soothe irritated skin. Mechanism is due to essential oil containing bisabolol constituents and the flavonoids apigenin and luteolin.
Докази
Limited clinical trial evidence supports any use of chamomile. However, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial using oral capsules of chamomile extract (standardized to 1.2% apigenin) in patients with mild-to-moderate anxiety (1) and an open-label trial for moderate-to-severe generalized anxiety disorder (2) showed possible modest antianxiety activity. Chamomile also has antidepressant activity (3). Additionally, chamomile may improve sleep quality (4).
Побічні ефекти
Chamomile is generally safe; however, hypersensitivity reactions have been reported, especially in people allergic to members of the Asteraceae (eg, sunflower, ragweed) plant family and pollen of all flowering plants. Typical symptoms include lacrimation, sneezing, gastrointestinal upset, dermatitis, and anaphylaxis.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Chamomile may increase the effects of anticoagulants and sedatives (including barbiturates and alcohol).
Chamomile could interfere with the effects of tamoxifen, hormone replacement therapy, and estrogen-containing oral contraceptives. Chamomile may also increase cyclosporine serum concentrations (5).
(See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
