Зелений чай

Green tea, the drink and the extract, is one of the most highly studied supplements on the market; however, the beneficial clinical evidence for the drink is limited. Certain active ingredients found in green tea (sinecatechins, trade names Veregen and Polyphenon E) have been approved for the treatment of genital warts due to human papillomavirus infection. A randomized controlled study indicated that the defined extract (55% epigallocatechin gallate) is efficacious and safe for genital and perianal warts (1). A 2011 systematic review and meta-analysis of 3 studies (1247 subjects) of 10% and 15% Polyphenon E verified efficacy for treatment of external anogenital warts (2). Another study indicated that the treatment with the green tea–derived extract yielded a lower cost of treatment compared to traditional pharmaceutical treatments (3).

Numerous meta-analyses of the clinical trials available indicate that green tea is safe for moderate and regular consumption. In addition, small, most often nonsignificant, benefits are evident for weight loss (4) and cardiovascular disease prevention, while there is insufficient and often conflicting evidence for any benefit from consumption of green tea for cancer prevention (5). However, one meta-analysis correlated daily consumption of 7 cups of green tea with reduced prostate cancer (6), and a different meta-analysis reported favorable cardiovascular outcomes (7). Most studies have had methodological limitations, and the majority of studies primarily are carried out in populations that limit generalizability to other populations. Further, more rigorously designed large scale clinical trials are needed before claims can be confirmed. Possibly confounding evidence from population studies is that in nations in which green tea is regularly consumed, other cultural, behavioral, or genetic factors may contribute to good health.