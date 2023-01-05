Розторопша

Milk thistle (Silybum marianum) is a purple-flowered plant. Its sap and seeds contain the active ingredient silymarin, a potent antioxidant and a term often used interchangeably with milk thistle. Silymarin can be further divided into 3 primary flavonoids: silybin, silydianin, and silychristin. Extracts of milk thistle should be standardized to 80 percent silymarin.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Milk thistle.)
Претензії
Докази
A 2007 Cochrane review of 13 randomized clinical trials assessed milk thistle in 915 patients with alcoholic and/or hepatitis B or C virus liver diseases (4). Data from this analysis determined that intervention had no significant effect on all-cause mortality, complications of liver disease, or liver histology. When all trials were included in the analysis, liver-related mortality was significantly reduced; however, in an analysis limited to high-quality studies, this reduction was not significant. Milk thistle was not associated with a significant increase in adverse effects. The design of these clinical trials did come into question, and the authors questioned the benefits of milk thistle and suggested the need for more well-designed placebo-controlled studies.
A meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies of milk thistle for hepatitis C reported that, although well tolerated, it does not provide overall benefit (5). In vitro, silymarin increases levels of intrahepatic glutathione, an antioxidant important for detoxification (6).
A 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis of 7 studies (370 subjects) found that milk thistle significantly decreased fasting glucose by 37.9 mg/dL (2.1 mmol/L) and hemoglobin A1C by 1.4% (2). A 2020 meta-analysis of 16 studies (1358 subjects) reported that milk thistle reduced fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1C, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (7).
In case reports, 2 cases of Amanita mushroom ingestion poisoning (3) showed favorable results after treatment with silybin.
Побічні ефекти
No serious adverse effects have been reported.
Women who have hormone-sensitive conditions (eg, breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer; endometriosis; uterine fibroids) should avoid the above-ground parts of milk thistle.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Milk thistle may intensify the effects of antihyperglycemic drugs (8) and may interfere with protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir) (9). Milk thistle may increase international normalized ratio (INR) in patients taking warfarin.
Milk thistle may also decrease sirolimus clearance in renal transplant patients with hepatic impairment.
(See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
