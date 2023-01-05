Розторопша

A 2007 Cochrane review of 13 randomized clinical trials assessed milk thistle in 915 patients with alcoholic and/or hepatitis B or C virus liver diseases (4). Data from this analysis determined that intervention had no significant effect on all-cause mortality, complications of liver disease, or liver histology. When all trials were included in the analysis, liver-related mortality was significantly reduced; however, in an analysis limited to high-quality studies, this reduction was not significant. Milk thistle was not associated with a significant increase in adverse effects. The design of these clinical trials did come into question, and the authors questioned the benefits of milk thistle and suggested the need for more well-designed placebo-controlled studies.

A meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies of milk thistle for hepatitis C reported that, although well tolerated, it does not provide overall benefit (5). In vitro, silymarin increases levels of intrahepatic glutathione, an antioxidant important for detoxification (6).

A 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis of 7 studies (370 subjects) found that milk thistle significantly decreased fasting glucose by 37.9 mg/dL (2.1 mmol/L) and hemoglobin A1C by 1.4% (2). A 2020 meta-analysis of 16 studies (1358 subjects) reported that milk thistle reduced fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1C, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (7).

In case reports, 2 cases of Amanita mushroom ingestion poisoning (3) showed favorable results after treatment with silybin.