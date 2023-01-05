Дегідроепіандростерон (ДГЕА)

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a steroid produced by the adrenal gland and is a precursor of estrogens and androgens. Effects on the body are similar to those of testosterone. DHEA can also be synthesized from precursors in the wild Mexican yam; this form is the most commonly available. However, consumption of wild yam is not recommended as a supplement as the body is unable to convert the precursors to DHEA.
Претензії
DHEA supplements are said to improve mood, energy, sense of well-being, and the ability to function well under stress. They are also said to improve muscle strength and athletic performance, stimulate the immune system, deepen nightly sleep, lower cholesterol levels, decrease body fat, build muscles, increase bone mineral density, relieve depression, reverse aging, improve the appearance of aging skin, improve brain function in patients with Alzheimer disease, treat infertility in females undergoing assisted reproduction, increase libido, and decrease symptoms of systemic lupus erythematosus. A prescription DHEA ovule or suppository has been used to treat vaginal atrophy.
Докази
The medicinal claims of DHEA have not been fully supported by the evidence. In addition, DHEA is banned by numerous professional sports organizations as it is classified as a "prohormone."
DHEA levels are known to naturally decrease with age and therefore people in search of the unattainable fountain of youth have turned to DHEA supplementation as a possible solution to ailments associated with age. Studies have been reported showing both positive and negative results. More thorough studies are warranted not only with aging but with all clinical health conditions.
An analysis of data from 4 randomized controlled trials in women and men aged ≥ 55 years found that daily supplementation of DHEA compared to placebo resulted in significant increases in lumbar spine and trochanter bone mineral density in women but not men, although men had a significant decrease in fat mass (1).
A 2013 meta-analysis of data collected from studying 1353 older men in a number of trials indicated that DHEA supplementation was associated with a reduction of fat mass; however, no effect was observed for numerous other clinical parameters, including lipid and glycemic metabolism, bone health, sexual function, or quality of life (2). A similar analysis was performed in women with adrenal insufficiency and indicated that DHEA supplementation may improve the quality of life and symptoms of depression, while having no effect on anxiety and sexual well-being (3).
A 2020 systematic review and meta-analysis of 15 randomized controlled trials in 853 subjects reported that, compared to placebo, DHEA significantly improved depressive symptoms. However, the authors stated there was low quality of evidence because included studies had small populations with varying psychiatric diagnoses, and the results were divergent (4).
A 2006 systematic review of 5 studies found little evidence of a beneficial effect of DHEA supplementation on cognitive function of middle‐aged or older people who did not have dementia (5).
The Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) guidelines on complementary and alternative medicine treatments for depression treatment have stated that DHEA may be considered as third-line treatment for depression (6).
Побічні ефекти
Adverse effects are unclear. There are theoretical risks of gynecomastia in men, hirsutism in women, acne, headache, mood changes, and stimulation of prostate, liver, and breast cancers. It may decrease HDL cholesterol, increase triglycerides, and worsen polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). There are case reports of mania and one of seizure.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
DHEA may increase bleeding in people taking anticoagulants. DHEA has triggered mania in people taking antidepressants. DHEA may antagonize the anti-estrogenic effects of tamoxifen, aromatase inhibitors (such as anastrozole), and fulvestrant. DHEA may increase the concentrations of the benzodiazepine triazolam, and decrease the effectiveness of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination for tuberculosis.
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
