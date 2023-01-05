Some scientific evidence supports use of melatonin to minimize the effects of jet lag, especially in people traveling eastward over 2 to 5 time zones (1-2).

A meta-analysis of 19 studies (1683 subjects) found that in children and adults melatonin for treatment of primary sleep disorders decreases time to fall asleep by 7 minutes, increases overall sleep time by 8 minutes, and improves sleep quality (3). One meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies has provided evidence that melatonin decreases sleep onset latency in primary insomnia, benefits patients with delayed sleep phase syndrome, and helps regulate sleep-wake patterns in blind patients (4). Another meta-analysis found that melatonin provides benefit for secondary sleep disorders (secondary insomnia caused by sleep restriction)—specifically it reduces sleep onset latency and increases total sleep time, although it does not improve sleep efficiency (5).

A Cochrane systematic review of pharmacological interventions for sleepiness and sleep disturbances caused by shift work found low quality evidence that melatonin (1 to 10 mg) after the night shift may increase sleep length during daytime sleep by 24 minutes and night-time sleep by 17 minutes, compared to placebo (6).

Evidence supporting use of melatonin as a sleep aid in adults and children with neuropsychiatric disorders (eg, pervasive developmental disorders) is less strong. However, in 19 randomized controlled studies, melatonin significantly improved sleep onset latency, sleep duration, and wake time after sleep onset in children with neurodevelopmental disorders (7).

A 2015 Cochrane systematic review included 12 studies that involved 774 people. The review found strong evidence that melatonin is better than placebo at reducing anxiety before surgery. However, the results on melatonin’s benefits for reducing anxiety after surgery were mixed (8).

Melatonin content varies in different products (9).