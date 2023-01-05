The botanical name of rhodiola is Rhodiola rosea. The root and underground stem (rhizome) of this plant are used in the traditional medicine practices of Eastern and Northern Europe and parts of Asia. This plant is known by many other names, including arctic root, golden root, orpin rose, rose root, rosewort, and Siberian golden root. Extracts of the root and rhizome of the plant are dried and dissolved in alcohol to prepare medicinal compounds.

Doses vary and there is often little evidence about the best dose of supplements or whether the dose advertised in over-the-counter preparations is accurate.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Rhodiola.)

Претензії Advocates believe that rhodiola is an adaptogen. This herbal medicine term means that this substance is thought to help the body respond to stress and restore normal function. Rhodiola is used to Treat the symptoms of altitude illness

Improve learning and memory

Increase energy

Improve exercise performance

Reduce high cholesterol levels

Reduce symptoms of depression

Reduce fatigue

Slow down the aging process

Докази There are no high-quality studies in people demonstrating that rhodiola is effective for treating any health condition. Small studies suggest that rhodiola improves exercise and sport performance (1, 2). A small study in 89 people taking rhodiola for 42 days showed benefit in treatment of mild to moderate depression (3). In a 12-week, randomized, controlled trial in 57 subjects comparing rhodiola to sertraline and placebo, depression improved in both sertraline and rhodiola groups, and there was no significant difference between the two. However, rhodiola was less effective than sertraline compared to placebo but had fewer adverse effects (4). Rhodiola has shown efficacy in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI, 5).

Побічні ефекти Possible adverse effects of rhodiola include dizziness and either dry mouth or excessive saliva production.

Взаємодія лікарських засобів The use of rhodiola in combination with prescription antidepressant drugs could cause tachycardia.

Rhodiola could cause hypoglycemia, particularly in people who take antihyperglycemic drugs.

Rhodiola could reduce blood pressure, possibly causing hypotension in people who already have low blood pressure or in those taking antihypertensive medications.

Rhodiola may increase levels of warfarin.

Rhodiola has anti-inflammatory effects, which, in combination with anti-inflammatory drugs, may result in additive effects causing adverse effects.

Rhodiola may counteract the effects of immunosuppressants. (See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)