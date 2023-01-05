Ginger may have antibacterial properties and antiplatelet effects in vitro, but data are inconsistent.

A 2018 meta-analysis of 10 randomized controlled trials (918 subjects) suggested possible benefits of ginger in controlling the severity of postoperative nausea and vomiting (1). A meta-analysis of 13 studies (1174 subjects) reported ginger was significantly more effective than placebo in relieving pregnancy-related nausea but not vomiting. In this analysis, there was no significant difference between ginger and vitamin B6 in reducing nausea or vomiting (2). A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis of ginger for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting reported that ginger had no effect on chemotherapy-induced nausea and other related outcomes; however, the authors concluded that this might have been due to heterogeneity of the studies (3).

Ginger’s anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties are less well supported. However, a review of 8 trials (481 participants) indicates a potential anti-inflammatory effect, which may reduce pain in some conditions, such as osteoarthritis (4). A 2015 meta-analysis of 5 studies (593 subjects) found that ginger was only moderately effective for osteoarthritis (5). However, for primary dysmenorrhea, randomized trials report that ginger powder may be beneficial (6). Ginger is being evaluated for type 2 diabetes and emerging evidence has shown a slight decrease in hemoglobin A1C (7).