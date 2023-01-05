Feverfew is a bushy perennial herb. The dried leaves are used in capsules, tablets, and liquid extracts. Parthenolides and glycosides are thought to be the components responsible for its purported anti-inflammatory effects and relaxant effects on smooth muscle.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Feverfew.)
Претензії
Feverfew is said to be effective in the prevention of migraine headaches and useful for relieving menstrual pain, asthma, and arthritis. In vitro, feverfew inhibits platelet aggregation (1).
Докази
A 2015 Cochrane review of feverfew for migraines evaluated 6 trials (561 subjects). The 5 earlier studies showed varying results, but the most recent study was larger and more robust and showed a significant decrease of 0.6 attacks per month in migraines versus placebo (2). Differences among study findings may result from differences in formulations of feverfew used and dosage. Evaluations of feverfew on rheumatoid arthritis are few. One study showed no apparent benefit from oral feverfew in rheumatoid arthritis (3).
Побічні ефекти
Mouth ulcers, contact dermatitis, dysgeusia, and mild gastrointestinal symptoms may occur. Abrupt discontinuation may worsen migraines and cause nervousness and insomnia.
Owing to potential bleeding, feverfew should be discontinued 2 weeks prior to surgery.
Feverfew is contraindicated in pregnant women as it may cause the uterus to contract. Feverfew is not recommended for children or for women who are breastfeeding.
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Theoretically, feverfew is contraindicated in patients taking other antimigraine drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiplatelet drugs, or warfarin. (See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
1. Groenewegen WA, Heptinstall S: A comparison of the effects of an extract of feverfew and parthenolide, a component of feverfew, on human platelet activity in-vitro. J Pharm Pharmacol 42:553-557, 1990. doi:10.1111/j.2042-7158.1990.tb07057.x
2. Wider B, Pittler MH, Ernst E: Feverfew for preventing migraine. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 4:CD002286, 2015. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD002286.pub3
3. Pattrick M, Heptinstall S, Doherty M: Feverfew in rheumatoid arthritis: a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Ann Rheum Dis 48:547-549, 1989. doi:10.1136/ard.48.7.547
Додаткова інформація
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of feverfew as a dietary supplement