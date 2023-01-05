Mouth ulcers, contact dermatitis, dysgeusia, and mild gastrointestinal symptoms may occur. Abrupt discontinuation may worsen migraines and cause nervousness and insomnia.

Owing to potential bleeding, feverfew should be discontinued 2 weeks prior to surgery.

Feverfew is contraindicated in pregnant women as it may cause the uterus to contract. Feverfew is not recommended for children or for women who are breastfeeding.