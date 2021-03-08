Гіпернатріємія новонароджених

Hypernatremia develops when

Water is lost in excess of sodium (hypernatremic dehydration)

Sodium intake exceeds sodium losses (salt poisoning)

Both

Water loss in excess of sodium intake is most commonly caused by diarrhea, vomiting, or high fever. It may also be caused by poor feeding in the early days of life (eg, when mother and infant are both learning to breastfeed) and may occur in very low-birth-weight (VLBW) infants born at 24 to 28 weeks. In VLBW infants, insensible water losses through an immature, water-permeable stratum corneum combine with immature renal function and a reduced ability to produce concentrated urine to lead to free water loss. Insensible water loss through the skin is also significantly increased by radiant warmers and phototherapy lights; exposed VLBW infants may require up to 250 mL/kg/day of water IV in the first few days, after which the stratum corneum develops and insensible water loss decreases. A rare cause is central or nephrogenic diabetes insipidus. Infants with hypernatremia and dehydration are often more dehydrated than is apparent by physical examination, because the increased osmolality helps maintain the extracellular fluid space (and hence circulating blood volume).

Solute overload most commonly results from adding too much salt when preparing homemade infant formula or from giving hyperosmolar solutions. Fresh frozen plasma and human albumin contain sodium and can contribute to hypernatremia when given repeatedly to very premature infants.