Гіпонатріємія новонароджених

The most frequent cause of neonatal hyponatremia is hypovolemic dehydration caused by vomiting, diarrhea, or both. When fluid losses are replaced with fluids that have little or no sodium (eg, some juices), hyponatremia can result.

A less frequent cause is euvolemic hyponatremia caused by inappropriate antidiuretic hormone (ADH) secretion and consequent water retention. Possible causes of inappropriate ADH secretion include intracranial hemorrhage, central nervous system (CNS) infection, and rarely CNS tumors.

Overdilution of infant formula can lead to water intoxication.

Finally, hypervolemic hyponatremia occurs in the setting of excess sodium retention with even more excessive water retention, such as in heart failure or renal failure.