Огляд порушень обміну амінокислот і органічних кислот

The kidneys actively reabsorb significant amounts of amino acids. Defects of amino acid transport in the renal tubule include cystinuria and Hartnup disease.
Amino acid and organic acid metabolism disorders include
In addition, there are a number of other disorders of amino acid and organic acid metabolism, including those involving beta- and gamma-amino acids, the gamma-glutamyl cycle, glycine, histidine, lysine, proline and hydroxyproline, and miscellaneous other amino acid disorders.
Розлади бета-амінокислот і гамма-амінокислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyper-beta-alaninemia (237400*)
Beta-alanine-alpha-ketoglutarate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary beta-alanine, taurine, GABA, and beta-aminoisobutyrate
Clinical features: Seizures, somnolence, death
Treatment: Pyridoxine
Methylmalonate/malonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency with 3-amino and 3-hydroxy aciduria (236795*)
Methylmalonate/malonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated 3-hydroxyisobutyrate 3-aminoisobutyrate, 3-hydroxypropionate beta-alanine, and 2-ethyl-3-hydroxypropionate
Clinical features: None to mild
Treatment: Not determined
Methylmalonic semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency with mild methylmalonic acidemia
Methylmalonic semialdehyde dehydrogenase (see also Branched-chain amino acid metabolism)
Biochemical profile: Moderately elevated urine methylmalonate
Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures
Treatment: No effective treatment
Hyper-beta-aminoisobutyric aciduria (210100*)
D(R)-3-Aminoisobutyrate:pyruvate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated beta-aminoisobutyric acid
Clinical features: Benign
Treatment: None needed
Pyridoxine dependency with seizures (266100*)
Not determined
Biochemical profile: Elevated cerebrospinal fluid glutamate
Clinical features: Seizure disorder refractory to conventional anticonvulsants, high-pitched cry, hypothermia, jitteriness, dystonia, hepatomegaly, hypotonia, dyspraxia, developmental delay
Treatment: Pyridoxine
GABA-transaminase deficiency (137150*)
4-Aminobutyrate-alpha-ketoglutarate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and cerebrospinal fluid GABA and beta-alanine, elevated carnosine
Clinical features: Accelerated linear growth, seizures, cerebellar hypoplasia, psychomotor delay, leukodystrophy, burst suppression electroencephalographic pattern
Treatment: No known treatment
4-Hydroxybutyric aciduria (271980*)
Succinic semialdehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary 4-hydroxybutyrate and glycine
Clinical features: Psychomotor retardation, speech delay, hypotonia
Treatment: Vigabatrin
Carnosinemia (212200*), homocarnosinosis (236130*), or both
Carnosinase
Biochemical profile: In carnosinemia phenotype, carnosinuria despite meat-free diet, elevated urine anserine after ingestion of food containing imidazole dipeptides, normal cerebrospinal fluid
In homocarnosinosis phenotype, elevated cerebrospinal fluid homocarnosine, normal serum carnosine
Clinical features: Usually benign; reported symptoms probably due to ascertainment bias
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
GABA = gamma-aminobutyrate.
Розлади гамма-глутамілового циклу
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Gamma-glutamylcysteine synthetase deficiency (230450*)
Gamma-glutamylcysteine synthetase
Biochemical profile: Aminoaciduria, glutathione deficiency
Clinical features: Hemolysis, spinocerebellar degeneration, peripheral neuropathy, myopathy
Treatment: No clear treatment; avoidance of medications that trigger hemolytic crisis in G6PD deficiency
Pyroglutamic aciduria (5-oxoprolinuria; 266130*, 231900*)
Glutathione synthetase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary, plasma, and cerebrospinal fluid 5-oxoproline; increased gamma-glutamylcysteine; decreased glutathione level
Clinical features: Hemolysis, ataxia, seizures, intellectual disability, spasticity, metabolic acidosis
In mild form, no evidence of neurologic damage
Treatment: Sodium bicarbonate or citrate, vitamins E and C, avoidance of medications that trigger hemolytic crisis in G6PD deficiency
Gamma-glutamyltranspeptidase deficiency (glutathionuria; 231950*)
Gamma-glutamyltranspeptidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and urinary glutathione
Clinical features: Intellectual disability
Treatment: No specific treatment
5-Oxoprolinase deficiency (260005*)
5-Oxoprolinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary 5-oxoproline
Clinical features: Probably benign
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.
Порушення метаболізму гліцину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Nonketotic hyperglycinemia (605899*)
Glycine cleavage enzyme system
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and cerebrospinal fluid glycine
Clinical features: In fetuses, severe hiccups
In neonatal form, severe hiccups, hypotonia, seizures, myoclonus, apnea, death
In infantile and episodic forms, seizures, intellectual disability, episodic delirium, chorea, vertical gaze palsy
In late-onset form, progressive spastic diplegia, optic atrophy, but no cognitive impairment or seizures
Treatment: No effective treatment; in some patients, temporary benefit from sodium benzoate and dextromethorphan
In some patients with specific mutations, benefit from cofactor therapy with pyridoxine (GLDC mutations) or folinic acid (AMT mutations)
P protein
H protein
T protein
L protein
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Порушення метаболізму гістидину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Histidinemia (235800*)
Histidine ammonia-lyase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma histidine
Clinical features: Frequently benign; neurologic manifestations in some patients
Treatment: Low-protein diet
For symptomatic patients only, controlled histidine intake
Urocanic aciduria (276880*)
Urocanase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine urocanic acid
Clinical features: Possible mild intellectual disability, mild ataxia, nystagmus, and tremor
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Порушення метаболізму лізину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyperlysinemia (238700*)
Lysine:alpha-ketoglutarate reductase
Biochemical profile: Hyperlysinemia
Clinical features: Muscle weakness, seizures, mild anemia, intellectual disability, joint and muscular laxity, ectopia lentis; sometimes benign
Treatment: Limited lysine intake
2-Ketoadipic acidemia (245130*)
2-Ketoadipic dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 2-ketoadipate, 2-aminoadipate, and 2-hydroxyadipate
Clinical features: Benign
Treatment: None needed
Glutaric acidemia type I (231670*)
Glutaryl CoA dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary glutaric acid and 2-hydroxyglytaric acid
Clinical features: Dystonia, dyskinesia, degeneration of the caudate and putamen, frontotemporal atrophy, arachnoid cysts
Treatment: Aggressive treatment of intercurrent illness, carnitine
Protein, lysine, and tryptophan restriction
Saccharopinuria (268700*)
Alpha-aminoadipic semialdehyde-glutamate reductase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine lysine, citrulline, histidine, and saccharopine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, spastic diplegia, short stature, electroencephalographic abnormality
Treatment: No clear treatment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Порушення метаболізму проліну та гідроксипроліну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyperprolinemia, type I (239500*)
Proline oxidase (proline dehydrogenase)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and urinary proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Clinical features: Usually benign; hereditary nephritis, nerve deafness
Treatment: None needed
Hyperprolinemia, type II (239510*)
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and pyrroline-5-carboxylate (P5C); elevated urinary P5C, delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate, proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Clinical features: During childhood, seizures, intellectual disability
During adulthood, benign
Treatment: None needed
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase deficiency (138250*)
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Low plasma proline, citrulline, arginine, and ornithine
Clinical features: Hyperammonemia, cataracts, intellectual disability, joint laxity
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Hyperhydroxyprolinemia (237000*)
4-Hydroxyproline oxidase
Biochemical profile: Hydroxyprolinemia
Clinical features: Disease association not proven
Treatment: None needed
Prolidase deficiency (170100*)
Prolidase
Biochemical profile: Amino acid profile normal in unhydrolyzed urine, but excessive proline and hydroxyproline in acid-hydrolyzed urine
Clinical features: Skin ulcers, frequent infections, dysmorphic features, immunodeficiency, intellectual disability, chronic lung disease
Treatment: Proline supplement, Mn++ and ascorbic acid, essential amino acids, blood transfusion (packed red blood cells), topical proline and glycine ointment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Порушення обміну амінокислот і органічних кислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sarcosinemia (268900*)
Sarcosine dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma sarcosine
Clinical features: Benign; intellectual disability reported
Treatment: None needed
D-glyceric aciduria (220120*)
D-glycerate kinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary D-glyceric acid
Clinical features: Chronic acidosis, hypotonia, seizures, intellectual disability
Treatment: Bicarbonate or citrate for acidosis
Hartnup disease (234500*)
System B(0) neutral amino acid transporter
Biochemical profile: Neutral aminoaciduria
Clinical features: Atrophic glossitis, photodermatitis, intermittent ataxia, hypertonia, seizures, psychosis
Treatment: Nicotinamide
Cystinuria (220100*)
Renal dibasic amino acid transporter
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary cystine, lysine, arginine, and ornithine
Clinical features: Nephrolithiasis, increased risk of impaired cerebral function
Treatment: Maintenance of fluid intake, bicarbonate or citrate, penicillamine or mercaptopropionylglycine
Type I
Heavy subunit
Types II and III
Light subunit
Iminoglycinuria (242600*)
Renal transporter of proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine but normal plasma levels
Clinical features: Probably benign
Treatment: None needed
Guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency (601240*)
Guanidinoacetate methyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated guanidinoacetate, decreased creatine and phosphocreatine
Clinical features: Developmental delay, hypotonia, extrapyramidal movements, seizures, autistic behavior
Treatment: Creatine supplementation
Cystinosis
See table Lysosomal Transport Defects
—
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Додаткова інформація
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database: Complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information