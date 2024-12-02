Гіпокальціємія новонароджених

Risk factors for early-onset hypocalcemia include prematurity, being small for gestational age, maternal diabetes, and perinatal asphyxia. Mechanisms vary.

Normally, parathyroid hormone helps maintain normal calcium levels when the constant infusion of ionized calcium across the placenta is interrupted at birth. A transient, relative hypoparathyroidism may cause hypocalcemia in preterm neonates and some small-for-gestational-age neonates, who have parathyroid glands that do not yet function adequately, and in infants of mothers with diabetes or hyperparathyroidism, because these women have higher-than-normal ionized calcium levels during pregnancy.

Perinatal asphyxia may also increase serum calcitonin, which inhibits calcium release from bone and results in hypocalcemia.

In other neonates, the normal phosphaturic renal response to parathyroid hormone is absent; the elevated phosphate level leads to hypocalcemia.