Знайомство з проблемами зі здоров'ям у підлітків

Adolescence is the period of time from childhood through adulthood. This is a phase of rapid physical growth and psychosocial development, which results in opportunities to promote health and also health risks. Risks may involve
Psychosocial development, including cognitive, emotional, and social development, as well as development of autonomy
Reproductive health, including contraception and pregnancy
Medical issues, including obesity, new or chronic disease, and injuries
Поширені проблеми зі здоров'ям у підлітків
The leading causes of death and disability among adolescents in the United States are unintentional injuries (eg, from firearms, motor vehicle crashes, and drug overdose) (1).
Physical trauma due to intentional injury (homicide, suicide) is also very common among adolescents. Also, concussions may occur as a result of athletic or other activities.
Substance use is a significant health concern in general and is an important issue in adolescents. Health education, prevention, screening, and early detection are necessary to avoid short-term and long-term consequences.
Mental health disorders are common during adolescence. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it, including disruptions in home and school schedules, had a significant effect on the mental health of adolescents.
Sexual and reproductive issues become important as adolescents explore their sexuality and may be exposed to sexual expectations or behavior from peers or others. Sexual health issues may include the following:
Developing healthy intimate relationships
Safe sex practices
Sexual abuse or other types of sexual trauma
Exploration of gender identity may also occur during this time.
Fortunately, most adolescents have good physical and mental health. However, severe or chronic diseases may occur in adolescents. Obesity is common during adolescence and is often associated with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. In addition, medical advances have resulted in longer survival after serious early childhood diseases.
In the United States, approximately 40% of adolescents live with a chronic medical condition such as asthma, diabetes, or inflammatory bowel disease (2).
Although not common, cancers that occur most frequently in adolescents include leukemia, lymphoma, bone sarcomas, soft-tissue sarcomas (eg, rhabdomyosarcoma), central nervous system tumors, and thyroid cancer.
Довідкові матеріали
1. Goldstick JE, Cunningham RM, Carter PM. Current Causes of Death in Children and Adolescents in the United States. N Engl J Med. 2022;386(20):1955-1956. doi:10.1056/NEJMc2201761
2. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health: 2018-2019 National Survey of Children's Health. Accessed October 27, 2024.