Знайомство з проблемами зі здоров'ям у підлітків

The leading causes of death and disability among adolescents in the United States are unintentional injuries (eg, from firearms, motor vehicle crashes, and drug overdose) (1).

Physical trauma due to intentional injury (homicide, suicide) is also very common among adolescents. Also, concussions may occur as a result of athletic or other activities.

Substance use is a significant health concern in general and is an important issue in adolescents. Health education, prevention, screening, and early detection are necessary to avoid short-term and long-term consequences.

Mental health disorders are common during adolescence. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it, including disruptions in home and school schedules, had a significant effect on the mental health of adolescents.

Sexual and reproductive issues become important as adolescents explore their sexuality and may be exposed to sexual expectations or behavior from peers or others. Sexual health issues may include the following:

Exploration of gender identity may also occur during this time.

Fortunately, most adolescents have good physical and mental health. However, severe or chronic diseases may occur in adolescents. Obesity is common during adolescence and is often associated with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. In addition, medical advances have resulted in longer survival after serious early childhood diseases.

In the United States, approximately 40% of adolescents live with a chronic medical condition such as asthma, diabetes, or inflammatory bowel disease (2).

Although not common, cancers that occur most frequently in adolescents include leukemia, lymphoma, bone sarcomas, soft-tissue sarcomas (eg, rhabdomyosarcoma), central nervous system tumors, and thyroid cancer.