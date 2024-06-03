Рабдоміосаркома

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a cancer arising from embryonal mesenchymal cells that have potential to differentiate into skeletal muscle cells. It can arise from almost any type of muscle tissue in any location, resulting in highly variable clinical manifestations. Cancers are typically detected by CT or MRI, and diagnosis is confirmed by biopsy. Treatment involves surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is the third most common solid cancer outside the central nervous system in children (after Wilms tumor and neuroblastoma). Approximately 400 to 500 cases occur in the United States each year (1), and rhabdomyosarcoma accounts for 3% of all childhood cancers (2). Rhabdomyosarcoma belongs to a group of tumors known as soft-tissue sarcomas and is the most common cancer in this group.

Two-thirds of rhabdomyosarcomas are diagnosed in children < 7 years of age. The disease is more common among White children than Black children (largely because frequency is lower in Black girls) and is slightly more common among boys than girls.

Even though rhabdomyosarcomas can occur in both children and adults, they differ significantly in terms of histologic type, site of disease, and overall outcome (3).

There are 2 major histologic subtypes of rhabdomyosarcoma: Embryonal: Characterized by loss of heterozygosity on chromosome 11p15.5

Alveolar: Associated with translocation t(2;13), which fuses the PAX3 gene with the FOXO1 (FKHR) gene, and t(1;13), which fuses the PAX7 gene with the FOXO1 (FKHR) gene

Although rhabdomyosarcoma can occur almost anywhere in the body, the cancer has a predilection for several sites (4): Head and neck region (approximately 35%), usually in the orbit or nasopharyngeal passages: Most common among school-aged children

Genitourinary system (approximately 25%), usually in the bladder, prostate, or vagina: Usually occurring in infants and toddlers

Extremities (approximately 20%): Most common among adolescents

Trunk/miscellaneous sites (approximately 20%) Approximately 15 to 25% of children present with metastatic disease. The lung is the most common site of metastasis; bone, bone marrow, and lymph nodes are other possible sites.

Symptoms and Signs of Rhabdomyosarcoma Children do not typically have systemic symptoms such as fever, night sweats, or weight loss. Usually, children present with a firm, palpable mass or with organ dysfunction due to impingement on the organ by the cancer. Orbital and nasopharyngeal cancers may cause tearing, eye pain, or proptosis. Nasopharyngeal cavity cancers may cause nasal congestion, a change in voice, or mucopurulent discharge. Genitourinary cancers cause abdominal pain, a palpable abdominal mass, difficulty urinating, and hematuria. Vaginal tumors can manifest with mucosanguineous discharge with a polypoid mass protruding from the vagina. Extremity cancers appear as firm, indiscrete masses anywhere on the arms or legs. For all, regional lymph node spread occurs frequently, and metastases in the lungs, bone marrow, and lymph nodes can occur and usually do not cause symptoms.

Diagnosis of Rhabdomyosarcoma CT or MRI

Biopsy or excision Masses are evaluated by CT, although head and neck lesions are often better defined by MRI. Diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma is confirmed by biopsy or excision of the mass. The standard metastatic evaluation includes chest CT, positron emission tomography (PET)–CT, bone scan, and bilateral bone marrow aspiration and biopsy.

Treatment of Rhabdomyosarcoma Surgery and chemotherapy

Prognosis for Rhabdomyosarcoma Prognosis is based on Cancer location (eg, prognosis is better with nonparameningeal head/neck and nonbladder/nonprostate genitourinary cancers)

Completeness of resection

Presence of metastasis

Age (prognosis is worse for children < 1 year of age or > 10 years of age

