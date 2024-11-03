Психологічний розвиток у підлітків

During adolescence, developing independence is a major focus. “Who am I, where am I going, and how do I relate to all of these people in my life?” are frequent preoccupations for most adolescents. This period of development provides opportunities for adolescents to learn about how to take care of their own health and adopt healthy behaviors and also often involves risk-taking behavior or vulnerability to health risks.

The adolescent’s desire for more freedom may clash with the parents’ strong instincts to protect their children from harm, resulting in conflict. Parents may need help in renegotiating their role and slowly allowing their adolescents more privileges as well as expecting them to accept greater responsibility for themselves and within the family.

Adolescents are becoming increasingly independent and therefore are often not in the direct physical control of adults. In these circumstances, adolescents determine their own behavior, which is influenced by maturity and executive functioning. Parents guide, rather than directly control, their children's actions.

Typically, one way that adolescents exercise independence is by questioning or challenging parents' (or guardians') rules, which, at times, leads to breaking rules. Many adolescents begin to engage in risky behaviors, such as fast driving. Many adolescents begin to experiment sexually, and some may engage in risky sexual practices. Some adolescents may engage in drug and alcohol use. Experts speculate that these behaviors occur in part because adolescents tend to overestimate their own abilities in preparation for leaving their home. Studies of the nervous system also have shown that the parts of the brain that suppress impulses are not fully mature until early adulthood.

Parents and health care professionals must distinguish occasional errors of judgment, which are expected and help adolescents learn about healthy risk taking, from a degree of misbehavior that requires professional intervention. The severity and frequency of infractions inform the need for intervention. For example, recurrent binge drinking and engaging in frequent school truancy are much more significant than isolated episodes of the same activities. If a disruptive behavioral disorder is impairing functioning, warning signs include deterioration of performance at school, disengagement from activities previously enjoyed, and running away from home. Of particular concern are adolescents who cause serious injury to themselves or others or who use a weapon in a fight.

Taking risks, engaging in extreme behaviors, and testing abilities and limits are all normal actions and are developmentally appropriate during adolescence. Adolescents who feel warmth and support from their parents are less likely to develop serious problems, as are those whose parents convey clear expectations regarding their children's behavior and show consistent limit setting and monitoring.

Стилі батьківства під час підліткового періоду Conflict between parents and adolescents is common. In some cases, the core issue is control. Adolescents want to feel in control of their lives, but parents are not ready to give up that control. In these situations, everyone may benefit from the parents focusing their efforts on the adolescent's actions (eg, attending school, complying with household responsibilities) rather than on expressions (eg, dress, hairstyle, preferred entertainment). All parents parent differently; however, there are 4 main parenting styles (1): Authoritative

Authoritarian

Permissive

Uninvolved Authoritative parenting results in the most positive outcomes for adolescents. Authoritative parents typically use a system of graduated privileges, in which adolescents initially are given small bits of responsibility and freedom (eg, caring for a pet, doing household chores, purchasing clothing, decorating their room, managing an allowance, going to social events with friends). If adolescents handle a responsibility or privilege well over a period of time, more privileges are granted. By contrast, poor judgment or lack of responsibility leads to loss of privileges. Each new privilege requires close monitoring by parents to make sure adolescents comply with the agreed-upon rules. Authoritative parenting involves setting limits, which is important for healthy adolescent development. Authoritarian parenting is defined by parents setting rules that children are expected to obey. There is little flexibility for negotiation and communication is unidirectional. Permissive parenting is defined by parents having open communication with children. There is more flexibility but fewer expectations. Although this style can lead to children learning to explore and take more risks, it also can lead to children developing negative habits because a permissive parent does not provide much guidance. Uninvolved parenting is defined by the most flexibility. Although uninvolved parents may ensure that children have basic needs (eg, food, shelter, clothing), they are otherwise not as involved. Clinicians should note that this style of parenting may be impacted by social determinants of health, eg, a parent may be less involved because the majority of their time is spent securing financial resources for the family. Adolescents whose behavior may cause negative health effects or harm to themselves or others despite their parents' best efforts may need professional intervention.