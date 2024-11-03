Контрацепція та вагітність у підлітків

Many adolescents engage in sexual activity, but they may not be fully informed about contraception, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Impulsivity, lack of planning, and concurrent substance and alcohol use decrease the likelihood that adolescents will use birth control and barrier methods to prevent transmission of STIs.
Контрацепція у підлітків
Any of the contraceptive methods that are used by adults may be used by adolescents. The most common obstacles are access, correct use, and adherence (eg, forgetting to take daily oral contraceptives or stopping them entirely—often without substituting another form of birth control). Although male condoms are the most frequently used form of reversible contraception (female sterilization is the most common form of contraception overall), there are still perceptions that may inhibit consistent use (eg, that condom use decreases pleasure). Some adolescents may not feel able to discuss condom use with a sexual partner or may not insist on condom use during vaginal or anal intercourse.
Adolescents should be counseled by their primary care clinician about contraception and about safe sex practices to prevent STIs, and some schools and public health organizations also provide counseling and/or various types of contraceptives. Primary care clinicians in the United States who provide counseling about contraception and STI testing and treatment should be familiar with state laws related to confidentiality (1).
Вагітність у підлітків
Pregnancy can be a source of significant emotional stress for adolescents. Pregnant adolescents and their partners tend to drop out of school or job training, thus worsening their economic status and potentially impacting self-esteem or social relationships. Adolescents should be counseled about options, including parenting, adoption, and pregnancy termination. According to an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement, the majority of available evidence does not support concerns about a long-term increase in mental health issues associated with induced abortion (2). Clinicians should provide counseling and education about contraceptive methods to adolescents (and all patients) as part of the pregnancy termination process.
Pregnant adolescents are less likely than adults to receive prenatal care, resulting in poorer obstetric and neonatal outcomes, including, in the pregnant person, increased risk of anemia, preterm labor, and preeclampsia and, in the neonate, increased risk of low birth weight, infection, and sudden infant death syndrome (3). Risks seem to increase in younger adolescents; for example, one study found that the risk of preterm delivery was significantly higher in pregnant adolescents age 10 to 13 compared with those age 14 or older (4).
Parents may have different reactions when their adolescent becomes pregnant or is in a relationship with someone who is pregnant. Some parents are pleased and others are distressed, so emotions may range from excitement to apathy, disappointment, or even anger. It is important for parents to express their support and willingness to help adolescents sort through their choices. Parents and adolescents need to communicate openly about abortion, adoption, and parenthood—all tough options for adolescents to struggle with alone. However, before revealing a pregnancy to parents, clinicians should screen for the possibility of abuse of the pregnant adolescent by a parent, because revealing the pregnancy may put vulnerable adolescents at greater risk.
Довідкові матеріали
