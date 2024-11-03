Контрацепція та вагітність у підлітків

Pregnancy can be a source of significant emotional stress for adolescents. Pregnant adolescents and their partners tend to drop out of school or job training, thus worsening their economic status and potentially impacting self-esteem or social relationships. Adolescents should be counseled about options, including parenting, adoption, and pregnancy termination. According to an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement, the majority of available evidence does not support concerns about a long-term increase in mental health issues associated with induced abortion (2). Clinicians should provide counseling and education about contraceptive methods to adolescents (and all patients) as part of the pregnancy termination process.

Pregnant adolescents are less likely than adults to receive prenatal care, resulting in poorer obstetric and neonatal outcomes, including, in the pregnant person, increased risk of anemia, preterm labor, and preeclampsia and, in the neonate, increased risk of low birth weight, infection, and sudden infant death syndrome (3). Risks seem to increase in younger adolescents; for example, one study found that the risk of preterm delivery was significantly higher in pregnant adolescents age 10 to 13 compared with those age 14 or older (4).

Parents may have different reactions when their adolescent becomes pregnant or is in a relationship with someone who is pregnant. Some parents are pleased and others are distressed, so emotions may range from excitement to apathy, disappointment, or even anger. It is important for parents to express their support and willingness to help adolescents sort through their choices. Parents and adolescents need to communicate openly about abortion, adoption, and parenthood—all tough options for adolescents to struggle with alone. However, before revealing a pregnancy to parents, clinicians should screen for the possibility of abuse of the pregnant adolescent by a parent, because revealing the pregnancy may put vulnerable adolescents at greater risk.