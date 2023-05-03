Скринінгові тести для немовлят, дітей та підлітків

To detect iron deficiency, clinicians should determine hematocrit or hemoglobin as follows:

In term infants: At age 9 to 12 months

In preterm infants: At age 5 to 6 months

In menstruating adolescents: Annually if they have any of the following risk factors: moderate to heavy menses, chronic weight loss, a nutritional deficit, or participation in athletic activity

Testing for sickle cell disease can be done at age 6 to 9 months if not done as part of neonatal screening.

Recommendations for blood testing for lead exposure vary by state. In general, a risk assessment should be performed at all well-child visits between 6 months and 6 years of age. A blood lead level test should be done if the risk assessment is positive. Universal screening at 1 and 2 years may be recommended for children who live in high prevalence areas with increased risk factors such as older housing. There is no safe blood lead level in children, and even low blood lead levels have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. Effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected. In the United States, a level > 5 mcg/dL (> 0.24 micromol/L) is now used to identify children who have been exposed to lead and who require case management.

Cholesterol screening is indicated for all children between 9 years and 11 years of age and again between 17 years and 21 years of age and can be done with a non-fasting lipid profile. Cholesterol screening is indicated for children after 2 years of age but no later than 10 years of age if they have a family history of high cholesterol or early coronary artery disease or risk factors for coronary artery disease (eg, diabetes, obesity, hypertension).