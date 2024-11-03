Вживання психоактивних речовин у підлітків

Substance use among adolescents ranges from abstinence to sporadic use to severe substance use disorders. The acute and long-term consequences range from minimal to minor to life threatening, depending on the substance, the circumstances, and the frequency of use. However, even occasional use can put adolescents at increased risk of significant harm, including overdose, motor vehicle crashes, and consequences of risky behaviors. Substance use is associated with consequences such as higher rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and development of substance use disorders (1, 2).

Regular use of alcohol, cannabis (marijuana), nicotine, or other drugs during adolescence is associated with higher rates of mental health disorders, poorer functioning in adulthood, and higher rates of addiction.

Adolescents use substances for a variety of reasons:

To share a social experience or feel part of a social group

To relieve stress

To seek new experiences and take risks

To relieve symptoms of mental health disorders (eg, depression, anxiety)

Additional risk factors include poor self-control, lack of parental monitoring, and various learning or mental health disorders (eg, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, depression). Parental attitudes and the examples that parents set regarding their own use of alcohol, tobacco, prescription medications, and other substances are a powerful influence.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on adolescent substance use. During stay-at-home periods, rates of initiation decreased, but rates of heavy use increased because some adolescents increased their substance use as a mechanism for coping with stress.

The type and potency of substances used by adolescents varies depending on individual, local, and national factors. In the United States, trends that have increased the risk of both acute and long-term consequences for adolescents include the introduction of vaping nicotine and high-potency cannabis products and the wider availability of prescription opioids and fentanyl.

The rates of overdose among youth have significantly increased (3). Overdose increase is due to the presence of synthetic opioids in the illicit drug supply (4).

Screening for Substance Use in Adolescents Clinical evaluation, including routine screening

Screening questions and drug testing Adolescents should be screened routinely for substance use and also assessed as needed for current substance use if suspected. Some behaviors should prompt parents, teachers, or others involved with an adolescent to be concerned about a possible substance use disorder. Other behaviors are nonspecific, for example Depression or mood swings

A change in friends

Declining school performance

Loss of interest in hobbies Adolescents who exhibit any of these behaviors should have a full medical evaluation for mental health and substance use. Substance use disorders should be considered as possible causes of these behaviors even if screening is negative. Substance use disorders are diagnosed based on clinical criteria. Скринінг підлітків на вживання психоактивних речовин Screening for use of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs, including misuse of prescription medications, is a standard part of health maintenance. Universal substance use screening can normalize discussions about substance use, reinforce healthy behaviors and choices, identify adolescents at risk of problematic substance use or of a substance use disorder, guide interventions, and identify adolescents in need of referral for treatment. There are a number of different validated screening tools. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) recommends 2 such electronic screening tools available for use with patients ages 12 to 17, the Brief Screener for Tobacco, Alcohol, and other Drugs (BSTAD) tool and the Screening to Brief Intervention (S2BI) tool. Each screening tool may be either self-administered by the patient or administered by a health care professional. Self-administration is recommended because it is preferred by adolescents. The tools begin with questions about frequency of use of tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis in the past year. A positive answer prompts questions about additional types of substance use. The tools triage adolescents into 1 of 3 risk categories for a substance use disorder: no reported use, lower risk, and higher risk. Based on the results, the tools offer an action plan based on guidance derived from expert consensus. Although times may vary based on method of administration and number of follow-up questions, these tools can typically be completed in under 2 minutes. The CRAFFT questionnaire is an older, validated screening tool for alcohol and drug use. Because the original CRAFFT questionnaire does not screen for tobacco use, provide information on frequency of use, or discriminate between drug and alcohol use, it is no longer widely used and other screening tools have been developed, including the updated CRAFFT 2.1+N questionnaire, which does have a question about use of tobacco and nicotine. Скринінг підлітків на вживання алкоголю For more specific and comprehensive alcohol use screening, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) has developed a guide that suggests beginning with 2 screening questions. The questions and interpretation of answers vary by age (see table NIAAA Alcohol Screening Questions for Children and Adolescents). Таблиця Запитання NIAAA для скринінгу на алкоголь для дітей та підлітків Таблиця For moderate- and highest-risk patients, ask about Drinking patterns: Usual and maximal consumption

Problems caused by or risks taken due to drinking: Missing school, fights, injuries, motor vehicle crashes

Use of other substances: Any other things taken to get high The NIAAA guide also provides useful strategies to address problems that are discovered. Аналіз на вживання наркотиків Drug testing may be useful to identify substance use but has significant limitations. When parents demand a drug test, they may create an atmosphere of confrontation that makes it difficult to obtain an accurate substance use history and form a therapeutic alliance with the adolescent. Screening tests (including at-home tests) are typically rapid qualitative urine immunoassays that are associated with a number of false-positive and false-negative results. Furthermore, testing cannot determine frequency and intensity of substance use and thus cannot distinguish casual users from those with more serious problems. Clinicians must use other measures (eg, thorough history, questionnaires) to identify the degree to which substance use has affected each adolescent's life. Given these concerns and limitations, it is often useful to consult with an expert in substance use disorders to help determine whether drug testing is warranted in a given situation. However, the decision not to drug test should not prematurely terminate assessment for a possible substance use disorder or a mental health disorder. Adolescents with nonspecific signs of a substance use disorder or a mental health disorder should be referred to a specialist for a complete evaluation.