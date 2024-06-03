Загальні відомості про пухлини центральної нервової системи у дітей

MRI

Biopsy

MRI is the imaging test of choice because it provides more detailed images of parenchymal tumors and can detect tumors within the posterior fossa, subarachnoid spaces, and the arachnoid and pia mater. CT may be done but is less sensitive and less specific.

Once imaging confirms the presence of a brain mass, a biopsy is needed in a majority of cases to confirm the diagnosis and to determine tumor type and grade. The World Health Organization (WHO) has created a commonly used classification system (1) that includes molecular and histologic information to further classify central nervous system tumors.

Once a diagnosis is made and tumor histology is determined, staging and risk assessment are then performed. Staging (determination of whether the tumor has spread) includes an MRI of the entire spine, a lumbar puncture for cerebrospinal fluid cytology, and a postoperative MRI to assess for any residual tumor. Risk assessment is based on age, degree of residual tumor, molecular findings, and evidence of spread of disease.