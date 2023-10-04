Втрата пам’яті

The most common causes of memory loss (see table Characteristics of Common Causes of Memory Loss) are

Age-associated memory impairment (most common)

Mild cognitive impairment

Dementia

Depression

Age-associated memory impairment refers to the worsening of memory that occurs with aging. In people with this condition, it takes longer to form new memories (eg, a new neighbor's name, a new computer password) and to learn new complex information and tasks (eg, work procedures, computer programs). Age-associated memory impairment leads to occasional forgetfulness (eg, misplacing car keys) or embarrassment. However, cognition and the ability to perform most activities of daily living are not impaired. Given sufficient time to think and answer questions, patients with this condition can usually do so, indicating intact memory and cognitive functions.

Patients with mild cognitive impairment have actual memory loss, rather than the sometimes slow memory retrieval from relatively preserved memory storage in age-matched controls. Mild cognitive impairment tends to affect short-term (also called episodic) memory first. Patients have trouble remembering recent conversations, the location of commonly used items, and appointments. However, memory for remote events is typically intact, as is attention (also called working memory—patients can repeat lists of items and do simple calculations). The definition of mild cognitive impairment is evolving; mild cognitive impairment is now sometimes defined as impairment in memory and/or other cognitive functions that is not severe enough to affect daily function. Up to 50% of patients with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia within 3 years (1).

Patients with dementia have memory loss plus evidence of cognitive and behavioral dysfunction. For example, they may have difficulty with finding words and/or naming objects (aphasia), doing previously learned motor activities (apraxia), or planning and organizing everyday tasks, such as meals, shopping, and bill paying (impaired executive function). Their personality may change; for example, they may become uncharacteristically irritable, anxious, agitated, and/or inflexible.

Depression is common among patients with dementia. However, depression itself can cause memory loss that simulates dementia (pseudodementia). Such patients usually have other features of depression.

Delirium is an acute confusional state, which may be caused by a severe infection, a medication (adverse effect) or drug, or medication or drug withdrawal. Patients with delirium have impaired memory, but the main reason they present is usually severe, fluctuating global changes in mental status (primarily in attention) and cognitive dysfunction, not memory loss.

Таблиця Характеристика поширених причин втрати пам'яті Таблиця

Less common causes of memory loss that may be reversed with treatment include the following:

Other disorders may be remediable, depending on the extent and degree of tissue damage. They include