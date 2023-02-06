Субдуральна або епідуральна гематома хребта

Symptoms and Signs of Spinal Subdural or Epidural Hematoma

Symptoms of a spinal subdural or epidural hematoma begin with local or radicular back pain and percussion tenderness; they are often severe.

Spinal cord compression may develop; compression of lumbar spinal roots may cause cauda equina syndrome and lower-extremity paresis. Deficits progress over minutes to hours.