Субдуральна або епідуральна гематома хребта

A spinal subdural or epidural hematoma is an accumulation of blood in the subdural or epidural space that can mechanically compress the spinal cord. Diagnosis is by MRI or, if not immediately available, by CT myelography. Treatment is with immediate surgical drainage.
(See also Overview of Spinal Cord Disorders.)
Spinal subdural or epidural hematoma (usually thoracic or lumbar) is rare but may result from back trauma, anticoagulant or thrombolytic therapy, or, in patients with bleeding diatheses, lumbar puncture.
Symptoms and Signs of Spinal Subdural or Epidural Hematoma
Symptoms of a spinal subdural or epidural hematoma begin with local or radicular back pain and percussion tenderness; they are often severe.
Spinal cord compression may develop; compression of lumbar spinal roots may cause cauda equina syndrome and lower-extremity paresis. Deficits progress over minutes to hours.
Diagnosis of Spinal Subdural or Epidural Hematoma
MRI
Hematoma is suspected in patients with symptoms and signs of acute, nontraumatic spinal cord compression or sudden, unexplained lower extremity paresis, particularly if a possible cause (eg, trauma, bleeding diathesis) is present.
Diagnosis of a spinal subdural or epidural hematoma is by MRI or, if MRI is not immediately available, by CT myelography.
Treatment of Spinal Subdural or Epidural Hematoma
Drainage
Treatment of a spinal subdural or epidural hematoma is immediate surgical drainage.
Patients taking warfarin or other vitamin K antagonist anticoagulants are given phytonadione (vitamin K1) 2.5 to 10 mg and fresh frozen plasma as needed to normalize the INR (international normalized ratio). Phytonadione is given IV if urgent treatment is needed; it is given orally if treatment is not urgently needed. Patients with thrombocytopenia are given platelets.
Ключові моменти
Suspect spinal subdural or epidural hematoma in patients with local or radicular back pain and percussion tenderness or sudden, unexplained lower-extremity paresis, particularly if a possible cause (eg, trauma, bleeding diathesis) is present.
Diagnose using MRI or, if MRI is not immediately available, CT myelography.
Immediately drain the hematoma surgically.