Медичне обстеження водія літнього віку

Older adults are likely to have multiple comorbidities and may be taking several medications. A significant number of medications, typically those affecting the central nervous system (eg, causing confusion, sedation) can potentially impair driving. Many have been shown to impair driving performance during road tests or in driving simulators and have been associated with an increase in motor vehicle crash (MVC) risk. Despite these risks, many of these medications should not be stopped abruptly and may need to be tapered. Obtaining input from the prescribing physician or pharmacist is important before stopping them.

Some medications that have been shown to increase driving risk include

Antihistamines, benzodiazepines, opioids, anticholinergics, hypnotics, antihypertensives, and tricyclic antidepressants, which can cause drowsiness, hypotension, or arrhythmias

Antiparkinsonian dopamine agonists (eg, pramipexole, ropinirole), which can occasionally cause acute sleep attacks

Antiemetics (eg, prochlorperazine) and muscle relaxants (eg, cyclobenzaprine), which can alter sensory perception

Antiseizure medications, which can cause sedation (alternatives may need to be considered)

When starting a new medication that could affect visual, physical, or cognitive function, patients should refrain from driving for several days (depending on the time required to reach a steady state) to be sure no adverse effects occur. When a medication in a drug class with the potential to increase driving risk must be used, the patient should be given a medication in that class that is least likely to cause impairment and at the lowest possible effective dose.