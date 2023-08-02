Загальні відомості про тромботичні захворювання

Genetic defects that increase the propensity for venous thromboembolism include

Protein Z, a vitamin K-dependent protein, helps inactivate coagulation factor Xa. Deficiency or dysfunction of protein Z predisposes to venous thrombosis (mainly in patients who also have other clotting abnormalities). However, measurement of its activity is not available in most laboratories.

Acquired defects also predispose to venous and arterial thrombosis (see table Acquired Causes of Thromboembolism).

Other disorders and environmental factors can increase the risk of thrombosis, especially if a genetic abnormality is also present.