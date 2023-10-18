skip to main content
Причини лімфоцитопенії

Mechanism

Examples

Acquired

HIV infection and other viral infections (eg, COVID-19, Ebola disease, Epstein-Barr virus infection, hepatitis, influenza)

Bacterial infections (eg, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, sepsis)

Dietary deficiency in patients with alcohol use disorder, protein-energy undernutrition, or zinc deficiency

Protein losing enteropathy

Iatrogenic after use of cytotoxic chemotherapy, glucocorticoids, high-dose psoralen and ultraviolet A radiation therapy, lymphocyte antibody therapy, immunosuppressants, radiation therapy, or thoracic duct drainage

Systemic disorders with autoimmune features (eg, aplastic anemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, myasthenia gravis, protein-losing enteropathy, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic kidney disease, sarcoidosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, thermal injury)

Hereditary

Aplasia of lymphopoietic stem cells

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Cartilage-hair hypoplasia syndrome

Idiopathic CD4+ T lymphocytopenia

Immunodeficiency with thymoma

Severe combined immunodeficiency associated with a defect in the interleukin-2 receptor gamma-chain, deficiency of ADA or PNP, or an unknown defect

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

ADA = adenosine deaminase; PNP = purine nucleoside phosphorylase.

