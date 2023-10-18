Причини лімфоцитопенії
Mechanism
Examples
Acquired
HIV infection and other viral infections (eg, COVID-19, Ebola disease, Epstein-Barr virus infection, hepatitis, influenza)
Bacterial infections (eg, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, sepsis)
Dietary deficiency in patients with alcohol use disorder, protein-energy undernutrition, or zinc deficiency
Protein losing enteropathy
Iatrogenic after use of cytotoxic chemotherapy, glucocorticoids, high-dose psoralen and ultraviolet A radiation therapy, lymphocyte antibody therapy, immunosuppressants, radiation therapy, or thoracic duct drainage
Systemic disorders with autoimmune features (eg, aplastic anemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, myasthenia gravis, protein-losing enteropathy, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic kidney disease, sarcoidosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, thermal injury)
Hereditary
Aplasia of lymphopoietic stem cells
Cartilage-hair hypoplasia syndrome
Idiopathic CD4+ T lymphocytopenia
Immunodeficiency with thymoma
Severe combined immunodeficiency associated with a defect in the interleukin-2 receptor gamma-chain, deficiency of ADA or PNP, or an unknown defect
ADA = adenosine deaminase; PNP = purine nucleoside phosphorylase.