Загальні відомості про селезінку

By structure and function, the spleen is essentially 2 organs:

The white pulp, consisting of periarterial lymphatic sheaths and germinal centers, acts as an immune organ.

The red pulp, consisting of macrophages and granulocytes lining vascular spaces (the cords and sinusoids), acts as a phagocytic organ.

The white pulp is a site of production and maturation of B cells and T cells. B cells in the spleen generate protective humoral antibodies; in certain autoimmune disorders (eg, immune thrombocytopenia [ITP], Coombs-positive immune hemolytic anemias), inappropriate autoantibodies to circulating blood elements also may be synthesized.

The red pulp removes antibody-coated bacteria, senescent or defective red blood cells (RBCs), and antibody-coated blood cells (as may occur in immune cytopenias such as ITP, Coombs-positive hemolytic anemias, and some neutropenias). The red pulp also serves as a reservoir for blood elements, especially white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets. Macrophages derived from blood monocytes and resident macrophages produced during embryonic development can be activated to amplify control of infection, but they can also produce substances that induce unwanted excessive inflammation.

In some animals, the spleen can contract at times of severe anemia and "autotransfuse" red cells; whether this "autotransfusion" occurs in humans is unclear. Using its culling and pitting functions for RBCs, the spleen removes inclusion bodies, such as Heinz bodies (precipitates of insoluble globin), Howell-Jolly bodies (nuclear DNA remnants), whole nuclei, and malformed RBCs; thus, after splenectomy or in the functionally hyposplenic state, RBCs with these inclusions and acanthocytes (a type of malformed RBC) appear in the peripheral circulation. Extramedullary hematopoiesis may occur if injury to bone marrow (eg, by fibrosis or tumor metastases) allows hematopoietic stem cells to circulate and populate the adult spleen or if stimulated by therapy with hematopoietic growth factors (see also Primary Myelofibrosis and Myelodysplastic Syndrome).

Accumulating evidence suggests that there is communication between the brain and spleen, which has been termed the brain-spleen axis. Afferent and efferent vagus nerve signaling contributes to this communication. Chronic stress has been shown to produce splenomegaly in rodents, which can be blocked by the antidepressant arketamine. The spleen can affect the humoral immune response in corticotropin-related neurons in some areas of the brain. Splenectomy or splenic denervation has been shown to prevent stress-related depression in laboratory animals (1).