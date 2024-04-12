Primary lymphedemas are inherited and account for a small proportion of cases of lymphedema. They vary in phenotype and patient age at presentation but mostly involve the lower extremities (1).

Congenital lymphedema appears before age 2 years and is due to lymphatic aplasia or hypoplasia. Milroy disease is an autosomal dominant familial form of congenital lymphedema attributed to vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 (VEGFR-3) gene mutations and sometimes associated with cholestatic jaundice and edema or diarrhea due to a protein-losing enteropathy caused by intestinal lymphangiectasia (2).

Lymphedema praecox appears between ages 2 and 35 years, typically in females at the onset of menses or pregnancy.

Meige disease is an autosomal dominant familial form of lymphedema praecox attributed to mutations in a transcription factor gene (FOXC2) that causes extra eyelashes (distichiasis), cleft palate, and edema of legs, arms, and sometimes the face (3).

Lymphedema tarda occurs after age 35 years. Familial and sporadic forms exist; the genetic basis of both is unknown. Clinical findings are similar to those of lymphedema praecox but may be less severe.

Lymphedema is prominent in some other genetic syndromes, including