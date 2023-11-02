Торакоскопія та торакоскопічна хірургія з відеопідтримкою

Indications for Thoracoscopy and VATS

Thoracoscopy is used for

Evaluating exudative effusions and various pleural and lung lesions when less invasive testing is inconclusive

Pleurodesis in patients with recurrent malignant effusions when chemical pleurodesis is not indicated or has been ineffective

Breaking up loculations in patients with empyema

The diagnostic accuracy for cancer and tuberculosis of the pleura is about 95% (1, 2).

Common indications for VATS include

Bullectomy and lung volume reduction surgery in emphysema

Correction of spontaneous primary pneumothorax

Lobectomy and pneumonectomy (in some centers)

Lung parenchymal biopsy

Wedge resection

Less common indications for VATS are